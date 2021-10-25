CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Larson wins on 17th anniversary of Hendrick plane crash

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
Kyle Larson drove to his ninth victory of the season and most meaningful to date in his new job with Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson drove to victory lane at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the 17th anniversary of a Hendrick plane crash that killed all 10 people aboard.

The plane was traveling to a race in Virginia and among those killed was Rick Hendrick's only son.

Larson's No. 5 is stylized to resemble how the car looked when Ricky Hendrick drove it and team owner Hendrick texted Larson before the race to stress what a win would mean to him.

