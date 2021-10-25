CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadiana Vinyl Haul holds annual event

KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPUWs_0cbUdsOz00

The Acadiana Vinyl Haul celebrated its 10th year today with an annual collectors' event.

The four-hour opportunity to buy, sell, swap or give away records was held at the Blue Moon Saloon.

"Birds, and Neil Young and Bob Dylan, a lot of stuff that I love," says Paul Dufrene, who was there selling some records. "Most of it is like doubles. Over the years somehow I've ended up with two of the same records, so a lot of what I'm selling is doubles."

Anyone looking for more information on local record collecting, you can join the Facebook group, The Acadiana Vinyl Haul Group .

