Tickets on sale for Chappelle Cincinnati show

Tickets for comedian Dave Chappelle's "Untitled" documentary show went on sale this morning .

The Ohio resident will screen his film at Heritage Bank Center Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The film follows Chappelle as he performs "cornfield concerts" for his community in Yellow Springs during the pandemic, the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and amid COVID-19 shutdowns. Chappelle and documentarians Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar, who won the Academy Award for Netflix's American Factory, put the documentary together.

Heritage Bank Center's website said no cellphones are allowed at the show. Upon arrival, guests are required to put phones and smart watches in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. If a guest needs to use their phone, they can access it at Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

Anyone caught with a cellphone will be immediately removed from the arena. Guests are encouraged to print their tickets for entry.

In addition to a stop in Cincinnati, Chappelle will screen the documentary in Cleveland and Columbus.

The tour comes after Chappelle's latest Netflix special "The Closer" received criticism for its anti-transgender comments. The Associated Press reported some Netflix employees walked out Wednesday in protest of the special, chanting "Trans lives matter."

