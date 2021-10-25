Man Arrested After Selling Stolen Dirt Bike On Facebook Marketplace

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police say a man took a bookbag that was found in a shopping cart at a Walmart, claiming his wife left it at the store, and then went on a shopping spree using the victim’s stolen credit cards. Police say the victim inadvertently left the bag in a shopping cart […]
A DPS trooper who saw a passenger in a pickup throw out a cigarette on Highway 6 in Brazos County Monday night resulted in a traffic stop near the Peach Creek Road exit. That led to the discovery of 30 pounds of marijuana and a stolen dirt bike. The DPS...
A Chicago woman whose purse was stolen at a Detroit-area grocery store has opted not to press charges after the culprit returned money swiped from the purse and apologized, police said. The 80-year-old woman's purse was recently stolen from a Kroger in Oakland County's Independence Township, after she left it...
North Carolina Convenient Store Busted for Gambling and Selling Meth, Heroin. 26 Arrested.screenshot. Following a months-long North Carolina ALE investigation, a Lenoir business’ ABC permits have been suspended for numerous drug and gambling violations.
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 42-year-old man on September 28 for the offense of possession of methamphetamine. According to police officers, Kenneth Lansden dropped a bag of methamphetamine at a business while trying to apply for a job there. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Police said after he left the […]
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man has been charged with carrying a handgun without a license and intimidation for an incident that happened at Walmart on Wednesday, according to court records. South Bend Police were called to the Walmart on W. Ireland Road for reports of a man with a...
WATERVILLE (BDN) -- A teacher from Mount View High School in Thorndike was arrested late last week after allegedly leading Waterville police on a brief chase while her 7-year-old daughter was in the car. Karina Beadling, 39, of Waterville was charged with domestic violence assault, assault, driving to endanger, criminal...
From The Tribune staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police Department charged a Birmingham man with receiving stolen property on Thursday, October 21. According to the Trussville Police Department, Marcus Hill of Birmingham was charged with Receiving Stolen Property when a flock camera on Deerfoot Parkway at Trussville Clay Road notified Trussville dispatch of a stolen […]
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested in West Park over the weekend after a large amount of synthetic drugs and other narcotics were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Juan Green was pulled...
An arrest has been made in connection to several catalytic converter thefts that took place in Evansville, Indiana recently. Police say 31-year-old Kenneth Hornby of Evansville was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the thefts, which happened at a local business and church. According to the Evansville Police Department, the...
A Mississippi man trying to sell two generators on social media has been arrested after reportedly stealing the generators and other items from a storage unit. On October 9th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a report of several items being stolen from a storage unit at Jeff Davis Storage Units. The owner stated he had two generators stolen.
MITCHELL – A Martinsville man was arrested on a warrant Thursday after an Indiana State Police investigation on August 21, 2021. According to a probable cause affidavit, troopers received a tip about marijuana being grown in the 5720 block of US 50 West in Mitchell. The police were alerted after...
A traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle October 14 resulted in three from Orange going to jail. Orange Police stopped the vehicle at a convenience store on Strickland after the car was seen in the parking lot of Home Depot. Branton Monceaux, 32, was found to be in possession of...
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 15, 2021, at about 7:42 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the Trinidad area observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Crescent City traveling on Scenic Drive. Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on the stolen vehicle...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men wound up in jail after ramming into an unmarked police car Wednesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said that officers, along with Bartlett Police, were notified about a stolen car near I-40 and Sycamore View around 5:30 p.m. When police found the...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 19-year-old is facing several charges after police said they found him in a stolen car. Anthony Black is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing an Officer. Police say that on Wednesday, Black was in a car that was...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse ex-convict was arrested Thursday for leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Oct. 3 that caused the death of a 33-year-old man on a dirt bike, police said. Kedarriel Lavender, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested at the Public Safety Building on State Street, according...
