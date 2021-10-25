Nuggets try to fix missing link with 'Defensive Player of the Game' chain

Will Barton is the first Nugget to wear Denver's 'Defensive Player of the Game' chain. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets have debuted a new “Defensive Player of the Game” chain, something head coach Michael Malone hopes will inspire his team throughout the season, as relayed by Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports (Twitter links).

Will Barton was awarded the chain after the Nuggets' win over Phoenix on Wednesday, while Nikola Jokic received it after Denver's victory against San Antonio on Friday. Denver held both teams to under 100 points in the outings.

“For us, we want to be a better defensive team,” Malone said. “So maybe having a Defensive Player of the Game, necklace, if you will, maybe that motivates some guys.”

The Nuggets finished 47-25 last season behind an MVP campaign from Jokic, but defending has long been an issue for Denver. Jokic, for his part, appears to be setting the tone early about the Nuggets' need to commit defensively.

