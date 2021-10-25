ULM defeats South Alabama, 41-31, at Malone Stadium Homecoming Saturday

Despite the Warhawks allowing South Alabama junior Jalen Tolbert to catch 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers passed for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

Like in the Liberty game, Rogers saved his best for the third quarter, completing 6 of 6 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Warhawks regain the lead after South Alabama took it briefly in the third.

One of Rogers’ top targets was junior receiver Will Derrick, who led the Warhawks with five catches for 135 yards and a touchdown

His 81-yard touchdown reception with 1:07 left in the third quarter gave ULM the lead for good.

The Warhawks did not allow a point the rest of the way as they sacked Bentley four times and intercepted him twice.

ULM also held the Jaguars to 89 rushing yards.

