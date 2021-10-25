CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ULM defeats South Alabama, 41-31, at Malone Stadium Homecoming Saturday

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 8 days ago

Despite the Warhawks allowing South Alabama junior Jalen Tolbert to catch 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers passed for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

Brady tops 600 career TD passes, Buccaneers rout Bears 38-3

Like in the Liberty game, Rogers saved his best for the third quarter, completing 6 of 6 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Warhawks regain the lead after South Alabama took it briefly in the third.

One of Rogers’ top targets was junior receiver Will Derrick, who led the Warhawks with five catches for 135 yards and a touchdown

His 81-yard touchdown reception with 1:07 left in the third quarter gave ULM the lead for good.

The Warhawks did not allow a point the rest of the way as they sacked Bentley four times and intercepted him twice.

ULM also held the Jaguars to 89 rushing yards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Hill-Eley out as Alabama St. head coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Donald Hill-Eley is out as Alabama State head football coach, the university announced Monday. Alabama State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Jason Cable, made the announcement through a press release. “We want to thank coach Eley for his seven years of service and commitment to Alabama State and wish him the best […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy