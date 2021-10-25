Miami aim for another upset with No. 17 Pittsburgh up next

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes used big plays to beat Pitt 38-34 at Heinz Field. Pitt's defense had its worst game since the Western Michigan loss as the unit gave up 492 total yards to Miami. Pitt found itself a victim of costly penalties throughout the game and an inability to stop Miami's offense at key points of the football game. Kenny Pickett had a great game statistically as he completed 39-of-55 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns. However, Pickett threw two interceptions that killed Pitt scoring opportunities right before the first-half and late in the fourth quarter. With that being said, Pitt's defense missed a lot of tackles and looked bad in pass-coverage throughout the game. Offensively, Pitt was unable to get the running game on track as Pitt running backs (Vincent Davis, Israel Abanikanda, and Rodney Hammond Jr.) collectively carried the football 13 times for 79 yards and one touchdowns.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO