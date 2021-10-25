CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami aim for another upset with No. 17 Pittsburgh up next

By Christopher Stock
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Hurricanes are fresh off a 31-30 upset win over previously 18th-ranked NC State and will look for another upset this week when they travel to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ACCN). The 3-4 Hurricanes opened as 10-point underdogs to the 6-1...

247sports.com

National football post

Kenny Pickett, No. 17 Pitt next up for Miami’s depleted secondary

The Miami Hurricanes are about to face one of the nation’s hottest quarterbacks, and they’re going to have to do it without one of their best players on defense. Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden — a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season — recently underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced this week.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football success versus greatly improved Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

The Miami football program has had success against Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in his three starts against the Hurricanes from 2017-2019. Pickett made his first start against Miami in the 2017 regular-season finale. The 5-6 Panthers upset 10-0 second-ranked Miami ending their dreams of a College Football Playoff berth. Pickett...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Big plays and penalties doom Pittsburgh in 38-34 loss to Miami

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes used big plays to beat Pitt 38-34 at Heinz Field. Pitt's defense had its worst game since the Western Michigan loss as the unit gave up 492 total yards to Miami. Pitt found itself a victim of costly penalties throughout the game and an inability to stop Miami's offense at key points of the football game. Kenny Pickett had a great game statistically as he completed 39-of-55 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns. However, Pickett threw two interceptions that killed Pitt scoring opportunities right before the first-half and late in the fourth quarter. With that being said, Pitt's defense missed a lot of tackles and looked bad in pass-coverage throughout the game. Offensively, Pitt was unable to get the running game on track as Pitt running backs (Vincent Davis, Israel Abanikanda, and Rodney Hammond Jr.) collectively carried the football 13 times for 79 yards and one touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
