CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday, October 24 Evening Weather

By Natalie Nunn
Ozarks First.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got through Sunday without too many tornado warnings issued, which was the best possible situation as many north and east of the Ozarks did see confirmed tornadoes. The cold front has pushed through and left...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Big weather changes as rain, coldest air of the season expected

AUSTIN, Texas - Expect some big weather changes in Central Texas as the coldest air of the season and the first November rain event are happening this week. Cold Canadian air is traveling down the Plains and will end up in Texas. At the same time, an upper low is moving in from the West Coast.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Baltimore

First Snowfall Of The Season Could Hit Western Maryland Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first snowfall of the season could hit Western Maryland on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Forecasts call for snow showers in the Potomac Highlands and neighboring Garrett County, Maryland, starting at 3 a.m. The first upslope snow event of the season is expected overnight tonight through late Tuesday morning. Snow showers will be confined to the Potomac Highlands, with minor accumulations of up to 2 inches possible on grassy surfaces. pic.twitter.com/cB92CzcFN1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 1, 2021 Chance of precipitation is 60% and the low temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees. Snow showers could continue into the morning, and the western part of the county could see accumulations of up to 2 inches on grassy surfaces, the National Weather Service said. This would mark the first “upslope snowfall event” of the season, according to the National Weather Service. As WJZ meteorologist Chelsea Ingram explained: “Simply put, when air flow encounters mountains, it cannot flow through the mountain, so the air is forced upward. The air cools as it rises. Any moisture within the air column will then condense into clouds and precipitation. This process is known as upslope precipitation.”
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tornado Warnings#Temperature
Wbaltv.com

❄️ Maryland's first frost and freeze of season expected overnight

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler with showers developing this morning. Highs will be below normal, near 50 degrees. Showers will continue this afternoon then taper before sunset. With clearing skies tonight, it will turn much colder. Tonight will bring the first frost and freeze to...
MARYLAND STATE
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, November 2 Morning Forecast

As one disturbance exits off to the east, our attention shifts to another area of low pressure that will bring the potential for a few showers throughout the next 24. Showers will be possible late today, especially south of the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline. The track of this storm system will really favor areas south of Springfield for moisture as the low will dive through Arkansas. We’ll keep the threat for a few showers overnight with a couple of sprinkles lingering early Wednesday as this wave of moisture departs. Sunshine will likely peek out from behind the clouds at times, especially north of Springfield where drier air will be filtering in. Expect highs to remain chilly though in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay well below average for our Hump Day, only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll still need a jacket but it will be more pleasant late in the day thanks to a little more sunshine. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning. A widespread frost and freeze are on tap so make sure you bring in any plants that are susceptible to the cold. Sunshine returns by Thursday as high pressure starts to build back in. This will make for a warmer and quieter trend as we end the workweek and kick-start the weekend. Highs will round out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with temps finally back around average by Sunday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the middle to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. The milder air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings back in the 70s under plenty of sunshine.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Colder days ahead

BLUE SKY: We have a cobalt blue sky across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures generally between 65 and 70 degrees. Nothing on radar, and tonight will be fair and cool with a low in the 40s. Tomorrow will be dry and cooler with a partly sunny sky we project a...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Colder weather after mild start to week

After a relatively mild start to November on Monday, a cooler stretch takes over for the rest of the week. Outside of a couple of spot shower chances, the next several days will be dry. Fair skies with a some clouds late tonight along with low temps in the 30s...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A cooling trend begins on Tuesday across the region and lasts through the workweek. Tuesday looks to be a mostly cloudy day with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s, according to forecasters. After a chilly night with lows falling into the 30s in some spots,...
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Monday, November 1st Evening Weather

Rain showers and drizzle will wrap up overnight and into tomorrow morning. We'll see a drier day for you Tuesday before more wet weather and wind return for midweek.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy