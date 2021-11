COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Republican lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that would create a Texas-style anti-abortion law in the state. House Bill 480, which is co-sponsored by more than half of Ohio House Republicans, would ban nearly all abortions in Ohio. Like the Texas law currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, HB480 would allow “any person” to file civil lawsuits seeking $10,000 or more against anyone in Ohio who perform abortions or “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion,” including paying for it via insurance.

