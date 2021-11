Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has kicked off a new series of Chunin Exams for Boruto and the rest of his Genin friends with the newest episode of the anime! The anime has officially brought the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki to an end, and while it waits for the manga to fully explore the fallout what comes from the remnants of Kara after this, the anime's going to be taking some time to explore more original stories. One of these actually is revealing how the Hidden Leaf is publicly reacting to the unease the people might have after that last Otsutsuki fight.

