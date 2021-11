HUXLEY, Texas — A pair of volunteer dive teams has discovered what is believed to be the body of a Tyler County man who had been missing for six months. The 'Adventures with Purpose' dive team along with Chaos Divers found a body in a submerged vehicle in the Toledo Bend Reservoir in Shelby County according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

TYLER COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO