Wojnarowski’s report surfaces in relation to the Philadelphia 76ers’ standoff with a trade of Ben Simmons. “Daryl Morey has called all over the league, talked to teams about star players everywhere to try to find a deal for Ben Simmons,” said Wojnarowski. “One team he has not called, I’m told, is the Brooklyn Nets. He has not lobbed a call to Sean Marks about Kyrie Irving. “Brooklyn, I’m told, has taken incoming calls from teams on Kyrie Irving. They have not themselves made any calls on Kyrie Irving.”

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO