3 teens seriously injured in Medway car crash

Three teens were seriously injured in a single-car crash in Medway on Saturday night, according to the Medway Police Department.

Officer John Meincke, who was off-duty, reportedly heard the crash and then located the accident on Causeway Street near the Millis border shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police wrote Meincke reported the incident and helped the three teens until emergency crews arrived.

The teens were transported to UMass Memorial Hospital Trauma Center, two in ambulances and one by airlift. The three reportedly suffered serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they believe the car drove off of Causeway Street and crashed into a tree at high speed. Medway police are now investigating the incident.