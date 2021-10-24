Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Ahead Of Next Storm System

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO