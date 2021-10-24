CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Ahead Of Next Storm System

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER(CBS)- Colorado has another storm system moving in on Tuesday that will bring in strong wind, mountain snow and a chance of rain for Denver and eastern parts of the state late in the day on...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Big weather changes as rain, coldest air of the season expected

AUSTIN, Texas - Expect some big weather changes in Central Texas as the coldest air of the season and the first November rain event are happening this week. Cold Canadian air is traveling down the Plains and will end up in Texas. At the same time, an upper low is moving in from the West Coast.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
KFOR

Our next storm system brings a cold rain across Oklahoma Tuesday into Wednesday.

Our next storm system tracking into Oklahoma from the northwest to southeast Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a look at rainfall totals thru Wednesday. It’s going to be a cold rain with temps in the 40s. In the 30s NW OK with a few snow flakes mixed in. Rainfall amounts on average near 1/2 inch can be expected with locally higher amounts to the south.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Extreme Weather#The Fire Weather Watch
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Colder days ahead

BLUE SKY: We have a cobalt blue sky across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures generally between 65 and 70 degrees. Nothing on radar, and tonight will be fair and cool with a low in the 40s. Tomorrow will be dry and cooler with a partly sunny sky we project a...
ENVIRONMENT
41nbc.com

Last day of warmer conditions ahead of the next system

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures around Middle GA will begin to drop come Wednesday. The sunniest day of the week has arrived thanks to wind shifting back to the northwest during the early daylight hours. Dry air in the region will keep cloud cover to a minimum as temperatures this afternoon reach their peak of the week in the lower to mid 70s. The high pressure system will move southeast overnight and into tomorrow, slowly leaving the area ahead of the next potential system. The Middle GA skies will remain clear through the overnight hours tonight, however, as wind will persist from the north-northwest. Low temperatures heading into Wednesday morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region.
MACON, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
everythinglubbock.com

Xcel Energy readies systems for cold weather ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Xcel Energy:. Xcel Energy is prepared for cold weather and is reminding customers they can also take steps to maintain a high level of comfort while saving on monthly bills. “Winter weather on the plains of Texas and...
AMARILLO, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend. Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44. Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday starts off chilly with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Sunny skies are expected all day as highs struggle to reach the mid 40s. Back in the freezer again! We're starting off the day in the 20s and 30s underneath a mostly clear sky. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KAH0UDJRTu — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 2, 2021 Cooler early November weather holds through most of the week as well as dry skies. A slight warming trend takes off for the weekend bringing temps back into the 50s.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Even Colder Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry and unseasonably chilly rest of the workweek. The high for Wednesday is 45, Thursday 48. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will moderate through the weekend and into next week. (Credit: CBS 2) A pair of upper-level systems pass over the upper Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday, but we are too dry for any precipitation. Another quick system Saturday could build the cloud deck for a time or possibly squeeze out a few sprinkles. Nothing impressive to track. (Credit: CBS 2) Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy Election Day, Off & On Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers. Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable. King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy