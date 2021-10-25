'Insecure' star Natasha Rothwell explains the moment writers decided Lawrence and Condola were having a baby

Lawrence and Condola during happier times on "Insecure." Merie W. Wallace/HBO

On the season five premiere, we see what happens to Lawrence and Issa's relationship.

Their decision comes after Lawrence and Condola, who dated briefly, found out they were expecting a baby.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for the season five premiere of "Insecure."

We didn't have to wait long for the fifth and final season of "Insecure" to reveal if Issa was going to give her and Lawrence's relationship a real chance - even after he told her he was having a baby with his ex, Condola.

Issa's answer?

"Lawrence, I had a chance to think and…," she muttered after a rather awkward ride home from the airport.

Issa (Issa Rae) had just landed after having a successful 10-year reunion - even being asked to speak on a panel - at her alma mater, Stanford University.

The look on Issa's face said it all even when she couldn't finish her sentence. Lawrence (Jay Ellis) said instead: "Yeah, I know."

In case that's too subtle for some viewers, it doesn't seem like the two will get their "happily ever after" after all.

Natasha Rothwell, who stars as the hilarious Kelly on the series centered on Issa's misadventures in love while living in Los Angeles, explained why the writers of the hit HBO series decided to throw a hiccup in a relationship viewers were desperate to see work.



"That catapulted the story in the drama of the season so well," she said over drinks at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown New York City earlier this year. "It's basically like, 'OK. Y'all good. What about now ?'"

Lawrence and Issa in "Insecure's" season four, episode eight titled "Lowkey Happy." Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Rothwell says Issa Rae is 'very big' on showing the baggage of real life on the show

Rothwell penned one of the best "Insecure" episodes of all time (season four, episode eight, titled "Lowkey Happy") that shows Issa and Lawrence putting their cards on the table for the first time since they broke up.

The episode, beautifully shot by cinematographer Kira Kelly and directed by Ava Berkofsky, finally showed us why the two were so right for each other initially; an aspect of their relationship we never got to explore, since we met them when Lawrence was depressed and Issa had checked-out.

Still, Rothwell said their relationship had to endure such a heartbreaking storyline.

"Issa's very big on this. It's about real life," the "White Lotus" star began. "In real life, we don't get our romance with a perfect bow. People have baggage. People have shit to work through. And so it came from that place of just the anti-rom-com rom-com."

"Yes, they had this amazing night. Yes, it ended beautifully and they had this moment in time, but just like Issa in the series, in episode nine, she has to wake up to reality," she continued. "The real love story in any life is how do you navigate real shit?"

And there's nothing more real than your ex-girlfriend realizing she's pregnant with your first child just as you're reconciling with your first love.

Issa and Molly start season five by heading back to Stanford University to attend their 10-year reunion. Raymond Liu/HBO

Season five will also follow Issa and Molly as they try to repair their friendship, Rothwell reveals

Issa's relationship with Lawrence wasn't the only one on the rocks last season. Her friendship with Molly (Yvonne Orji) also shifted, but during the season four finale the two finally agreed to have dinner.

"That's the last we see of them," Rothwell said. "I mean, having gone through massive friendship breakups, it is one of those things that cut so deeply because women love so deeply. And we ... can hurt very deeply."

"Some of that is irreparable and some of that you have to work through, but you have to know that something there is worth fighting for," she teased. "The beauty of their friendship is that them sitting at the table, it was an acknowledgment on both their parts that they're committed to figuring out a path."

On the season five premiere, we see that their dinner conversation must've helped because they're no longer avoiding each other. But it's still pretty damn uncomfortable watching them at times, trying to be supporting and not step on each other's new boundaries.

This season, Rothwell said we'll see the two one-time besties ask themselves if they'll "grow together or do we grow apart? And some people grow apart."

"Insecure" airs on HBO at 10 p.m. ET and on HBO Max.