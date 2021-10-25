CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Insecure' star Natasha Rothwell explains the moment writers decided Lawrence and Condola were having a baby

By Joi-Marie McKenzie
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215x5D_0cbUWs0Q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJrlx_0cbUWs0Q00
Lawrence and Condola during happier times on "Insecure."

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

  • On the season five premiere, we see what happens to Lawrence and Issa's relationship.
  • Their decision comes after Lawrence and Condola, who dated briefly, found out they were expecting a baby.
  • Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for the season five premiere of "Insecure."

We didn't have to wait long for the fifth and final season of "Insecure" to reveal if Issa was going to give her and Lawrence's relationship a real chance - even after he told her he was having a baby with his ex, Condola.

Issa's answer?

"Lawrence, I had a chance to think and…," she muttered after a rather awkward ride home from the airport.

Issa (Issa Rae) had just landed after having a successful 10-year reunion - even being asked to speak on a panel - at her alma mater, Stanford University.

The look on Issa's face said it all even when she couldn't finish her sentence. Lawrence (Jay Ellis) said instead: "Yeah, I know."

In case that's too subtle for some viewers, it doesn't seem like the two will get their "happily ever after" after all.

Natasha Rothwell, who stars as the hilarious Kelly on the series centered on Issa's misadventures in love while living in Los Angeles, explained why the writers of the hit HBO series decided to throw a hiccup in a relationship viewers were desperate to see work.

"That catapulted the story in the drama of the season so well," she said over drinks at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown New York City earlier this year. "It's basically like, 'OK. Y'all good. What about now ?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgeCB_0cbUWs0Q00
Lawrence and Issa in "Insecure's" season four, episode eight titled "Lowkey Happy."

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Rothwell says Issa Rae is 'very big' on showing the baggage of real life on the show

Rothwell penned one of the best "Insecure" episodes of all time (season four, episode eight, titled "Lowkey Happy") that shows Issa and Lawrence putting their cards on the table for the first time since they broke up.

The episode, beautifully shot by cinematographer Kira Kelly and directed by Ava Berkofsky, finally showed us why the two were so right for each other initially; an aspect of their relationship we never got to explore, since we met them when Lawrence was depressed and Issa had checked-out.

Still, Rothwell said their relationship had to endure such a heartbreaking storyline.

"Issa's very big on this. It's about real life," the "White Lotus" star began. "In real life, we don't get our romance with a perfect bow. People have baggage. People have shit to work through. And so it came from that place of just the anti-rom-com rom-com."

"Yes, they had this amazing night. Yes, it ended beautifully and they had this moment in time, but just like Issa in the series, in episode nine, she has to wake up to reality," she continued. "The real love story in any life is how do you navigate real shit?"

And there's nothing more real than your ex-girlfriend realizing she's pregnant with your first child just as you're reconciling with your first love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8h7F_0cbUWs0Q00
Issa and Molly start season five by heading back to Stanford University to attend their 10-year reunion.

Raymond Liu/HBO

Season five will also follow Issa and Molly as they try to repair their friendship, Rothwell reveals

Issa's relationship with Lawrence wasn't the only one on the rocks last season. Her friendship with Molly (Yvonne Orji) also shifted, but during the season four finale the two finally agreed to have dinner.

"That's the last we see of them," Rothwell said. "I mean, having gone through massive friendship breakups, it is one of those things that cut so deeply because women love so deeply. And we ... can hurt very deeply."

"Some of that is irreparable and some of that you have to work through, but you have to know that something there is worth fighting for," she teased. "The beauty of their friendship is that them sitting at the table, it was an acknowledgment on both their parts that they're committed to figuring out a path."

On the season five premiere, we see that their dinner conversation must've helped because they're no longer avoiding each other. But it's still pretty damn uncomfortable watching them at times, trying to be supporting and not step on each other's new boundaries.

This season, Rothwell said we'll see the two one-time besties ask themselves if they'll "grow together or do we grow apart? And some people grow apart."

"Insecure" airs on HBO at 10 p.m. ET and on HBO Max.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Extra

Yvonne Orji Hints ‘Insecure’ Will Have ‘Happy’ Ending

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis at the Los Angeles premiere of “Insecure,” where they celebrated the final season. While the newly married Issa is “happy all around,” Yvonne noted that the show’s fans “are going to be very happy at the end of episode 10.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-Town News

Insecure

The Emmy-winning HBO comedy series Insecure will return for its fifth and final season on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. These final ten episodes will debut weekly on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Starring six-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Issa Rae, the series continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives. The fifth season also stars series regulars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Courtney Taylor.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Yvonne Orji
Person
Issa Rae
thelily.com

10 songs that make ‘Insecure’ star Natasha Rothwell feel like she’s in a rom-com

This is volume 4 of The Lily Mix Tape, a monthly playlist curated by someone we admire. Have someone you want to see featured here? Let us know. After five years, Issa Rae’s beloved Web series turned HBO hit “Insecure” is entering its fifth and final season on Sunday. The series’s web of complex, endearing and often messy relationships has been the regular subject of Twitter discourse, recap podcasts and group chats since its premiere in 2015. The show has been lauded for being real, funny and having an incredible soundtrack.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Insecure: I Respect Issa and Lawrence’s Breakup, but After He Picked Her Up From the Airport, Really?

Insecure's season five premiere went out with a bang. The episode, which premiered on Sunday, follows Issa Dee (Issa Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), Tiffany (Amanda Seales) and Tiffany's husband Derek (Wade Allain-Marcus) as they take a nostalgic trip back to Stanford University for their 10-year reunion. While the characters look back, Issa ultimately decides that another thing better left in the past is her on-and-off again relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and I respect that — especially given that Condola (Christina Elmore) is pregnant with his baby.
LAWRENCE, NY
POPSUGAR

Issa Rae's Latest Tidbit About the Final Season of Insecure Has Us Worried About Lawrence

The fifth and final season of Insecure is getting ready to drop on Oct. 24, and we are feeling so many emotions. While we are eager to reunite with our favorite characters for one last adventure, we are anxious to see how their stories unfold. Following the release of the season five trailer in September, many fans are especially worried about the fate of Jay Ellis's character, Lawrence, after he is shown looking distressed on an airplane.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Stars of Insecure Tease What's to Come in the Final Season

Watch: "Insecure" Cast Tease Final Season: Exclusive. We'll be kicking back with Insecure one last time. Sunday, Oct. 24, marks the critically acclaimed comedy's fifth and final season. So while covering the red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles, Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz asked Issa Rae and company to tease what's to come for the show's final run.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Insecure#The Four Seasons Hotel#Hbo Rothwell
POPSUGAR

Insecure's Season 5 Premiere Served as a Full-Circle Moment For Issa Rae: "Art Imitating Life"

Issa Rae is returning to her roots for the fifth and final season of Insecure — well, her college roots, that is. In the Oct. 24 premiere episode, we see Issa Dee (Rae), Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji), Kelli Prenny (Natasha Rothwell), and Tiffany DuBois (Amanda Seales) visit their alma mater, Stanford University, for their 10-year reunion, which is pretty cool given that Rae actually attended the college in real life.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

6 of Natasha Rothwell's Best Roles, Because She Understands the Assignment Every Time

Natasha Rothwell is a hidden gem of talent who really steals the spotlight no matter how big or small her role is. She's a high school drama teacher turned comedian and actress, and boy, does she add drama (in a good way!). Rothwell is widely known as being the hilarious best friend to Issa Dee (Issa Rae), Tiffany (Amanda Seales), and Molly (Yvonne Orji) on Insecure as the character Kelli, but her range goes beyond Kelli. You can also find Rothwell in movies and TV shows as a defensive administrator for the bullied in Love, Simon, giving you an outright full-belly laugh on sketch-style shows, and serving kid-friendly content as the famed Mommy Shark (IYKYK). Check out some of Rothwell's best roles ahead.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

The Already Iconic Shoe Moment From ‘Insecure’s’ Final Season Premiere You Might Have Missed

HBO’s hit comedy “Insecure” aired its highly-anticipated final season premiere on Sunday night and it did not disappoint. Starring Issa Rae, the series continues to follow her character Issa Dee as she evaluates her relationships and what’s to come in her next phase of life. After a rocky season four with best friend Molly Carter, played by Yvonne Orji, the two work on repairing their friendship on a 10-year-reunion visit to Stanford University. The two join their other friends Kelli Prenny (Natasha Rothwell) and Tiffany DuBois (Amanda Seales) on the trip down memory lane that brought on many laughs — and an...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Won't He Do It! Lawrence Got A Job And Found Some Fashion Sense—According To 'Insecure' Actor Jay Ellis

"Well, a job will change everything, won't it?," the actor joked about Lawrence's career and fashion journey. It’s no secret that Jay Ellis has been one of Hollywood’s favorite pieces of eye candy since he stepped on the scene as Blue on BET’s The Game. Years later, he’s everyone’s favorite boyfriend and budding tech-savvy entrepreneur Lawrence Walker on HBO’s Insecure starring Issa Rae. As the show comes to an end, fans have been in an anxiety-filled tizzy about the fate of Lawrence and Issa as well as observing that Lawrence is noticeably more stylish than before. Ironically, Ellis has been getting in his fashion bag in real life—announcing his partnership with online personal styling and shopping service Stitch Fix. The brand launched its Expert Picks, described as “a series of collaborations with stylish tastemakers,” which for Ellis includes his wardrobe inspiration and data-driven product recommendations through Stitch Fix Freestyle. From your virtual happy hours with colleagues to in-person brunches with your squad, this collection has it all.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
TVLine

Neil Patrick Harris' Uncoupled Comedy Adds Tuc Watkins as Ex-Hubby; Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden Also Cast

Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins will play almost-exes in Darren Star’s new Netflix series Uncoupled. The recently announced half-hour comedy is centered on NPH’s Michael Lawson, who thinks his life is perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. “Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties,” per the official logline. Watkins — whose myriad credits include ABC’s One Life to Live and Desperate Housewives, as well as Netflix’s The Boys in the Band — will recur as...
TV & VIDEOS
thewestsidegazette.com

DC Star Makes History as a Writer and Crushes Rating!!

Accomplished “Jane the Virgin” and “Supergirl” actress Azie Tesfai, can now add writer to her list of credits, making Arrowverse history as the first actor in any Greg Berlanti-produced series to pen an episode on any of his shows, with her co-writing episode 12 of the sixth and final season of “Supergirl,” which sees her character Kelly Olsen become the ‘Guardian’ and address racial inequality. Her episode drew an incredible ratings bump—up almost 20% from the week prior and rising even higher with the DVR numbers in place, most importantly underscoring the audience desire to see important stories being told authentically by women of color. The final season is currently airing every Tuesday at 9 p.m., on the CW, with the last episode airing Tuesday, November 9th.
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

172K+
Followers
16K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy