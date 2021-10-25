CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Skeletal remains, 3 abandoned children found in apartment near Houston, sheriff says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9kez_0cbUVl6m00

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three abandoned children and the skeletal remains of a possible fourth child were discovered in an apartment near Houston on Sunday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed.

According to KHOU, deputies were called to the third-floor apartment to conduct a welfare check and found juveniles aged 15, 10 and 7, who had been living by themselves for “an extended period of time,” Gonzalez said.

Investigators said it’s most likely that the skeletal remains are those of a fourth sibling, and the eldest child appeared to have been attempting to care for the other children, KTRK reported.

Gonzales also said that he believes that the remains were inside the apartment for weeks and were deteriorating, KHOU reported.

“In our experience, it’s always best to not speculate and just let the investigation take its course, but (this is a) very disturbing set of circumstances, so we definitely want some answers for these children,” Gonzales said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

The three children are now in the county’s custody, KTRK reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 killed in separate Atlanta shootings within hours of each other

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating three deadly shootings in the city within two hours of each other. Two of the shootings happened in southwest Atlanta and one in southeast Atlanta. Investigators said they believe arguments led to the murders and they said that appears to be the theme with many homicides in the city – people settling their differences with guns.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia authorities make county’s biggest meth bust ever

Lee County, Georgia has a lot less meth on its streets after a massive bust last week. Authorities from several law enforcement agencies began their investigations months ago when they received a tip that 28-year-old Matthew Bridges was obtaining bulk quantities of meth from an unknown source in Atlanta. Undercover agents allegedly bought meth from Bridges in Albany.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
95K+
Followers
73K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy