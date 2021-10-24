Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star will miss Sunday’s game due to knee soreness

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics open their season on Wednesday night in New York. Jaylen Brown will be a part of it. After some uncertainty earlier this week related to Brown’s positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 8, head coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Brown will indeed be in the lineup for the first game of the regular season against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. #NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG. Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a short time. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2021 Brown said that he’s feeling “awesome.” "I feel awesome, to be honest," says Jaylen Brown. "Excited for our team to start the journey." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2021 A few days shy of his 25th birthday, Brown is embarking on his sixth NBA season. He was an All-Star last year for the first time, when he averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

