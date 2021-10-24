CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star will miss Sunday’s game due to knee soreness

By Boston.com
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaylen Brown will miss Sunday’s game against the Rockets with left patella tendinopathy, as the Celtics try to avoid...

www.chatsports.com

NESN

Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Filling up the stats sheet isn’t the only thing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do for the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schröder revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Monday he has challenged Brown and Tatum to increase their defensive intensity early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Schröder believes the Celtics only will benefit if their leading players commit to playing like superstars on offense and defense.
NBA
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
ClutchPoints

Aaron Nesmith breaks Jayson Tatum’s insane 3-point record

Move over Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics have a new king shooter in second-year guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith made the proclamation himself as he revealed that he broke Tatum’s practice record for the most 3-pointers without missing two in a row. According to the 22 year old, he just made 244 3-pointers during Monday’s practice.
NBA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Will Play In Celtics’ Season Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics open their season on Wednesday night in New York. Jaylen Brown will be a part of it. After some uncertainty earlier this week related to Brown’s positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 8, head coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Brown will indeed be in the lineup for the first game of the regular season against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. #NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG. Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a short time. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2021 Brown said that he’s feeling “awesome.” "I feel awesome, to be honest," says Jaylen Brown. "Excited for our team to start the journey." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2021 A few days shy of his 25th birthday, Brown is embarking on his sixth NBA season. He was an All-Star last year for the first time, when he averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Questionable For Celtics Vs. Rockets With Knee Ailment

Jaylen Brown has found himself back on the injury report. The Boston Celtics wing opened the season with a new career-high in scoring, but had a much quieter night Friday in their second game, as the Celtics were blown out 115-83 in their home opener and Brown was limited to nine points and four rebounds.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will start, play in Wednesday’s season opener against New York, per Ime Udoka

NEW YORK — The Celtics are a step closer to full strength and they’ll have both their All-Stars available for Wednesday’s season opener against the Knicks. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown, who was questionable for the game, will play in the 7:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden. Udoka added Brown will likely see shorter stretches of minutes after having to go through his 10-day quarantine.
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable For Wednesday’s Debut

The Boston Celtics announce forward Jaylen Brown is questionable to play ahead of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport for Opening Night tomorrow vs. New York:. Jaylen Brown (Post Health & Safety Protocols Recovery) – QUESTIONABLE. Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT. Brown was placed...
NBA
Marietta Daily Journal

Knicks outlast Celtics despite Jaylen Brown's career-high 46

Evan Fournier scored a career-high 32 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 56.1 seconds left in the second overtime Wednesday night for the host New York Knicks, who squandered an 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter before edging the Boston Celtics, 138-134, in an entertaining season opener for both teams.
NBA
MassLive.com

How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown dazzled in career-best night vs. Knicks and what he’s looking for in Boston’s next game

NEW YORK — The plan was to ease Jaylen Brown back into action, at least partly. The 24-year-old All-Star was fresh out of quarantine after contracting COVID-19, unsure if he was even able to go for the season opener Wednesday. C’s coach Ime Udoka said they were going to give him shorter stints to alleviate any stress that comes with the physicality of NBA ball.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Says It's Been Harder to Recover from Games After COVID-19

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said his recovery from games hasn't been quite as good after he contracted COVID-19. "Instead of playing one game, it kind of feels like I played three," Brown told reporters Friday. The Celtics announced Brown tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he returned...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jaylen Brown jumps back into action

NEW YORK — Different players make use of their time in health and safety protocol differently. Jaylen Brown naturally turned it into a quest. Painfully aware of Jayson Tatum’s respiratory struggles, and his need for an inhaler after coming back last season, Brown focused on his breathing while doing extensive meditation exercises.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: How concerned should the Celtics be about Jaylen Brown's knee flaring up?

Should the Boston Celtics be concerned by the re-emergence of tendinopathy in the knee of All-Star forward Jaylen Brown so early into the 2021-22 NBA season?. By all accounts, it is not something fans should be worried about. But is it a red flag or merely an aftereffect of the former Cal-Berkeley star playing 46 minutes in a double-overtime game just a day removed from a 10-day stint in the league’s health and safety protocol after a bout with COVID-19?
NBA

