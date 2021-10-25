CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

One dead following apparent motor-vehicle accident in Lynn Haven

By Emily McLeod
 8 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is confirmed dead as a result of an apparent motor-vehicle accident on Sunday night.

The accident reportedly happened at the Highway 77 and Baldwin Road intersection. As of 9:15 p.m. it appeared traffic heading north on Highway 77 was blocked off and police were directing traffic to head east on Baldwin Road.

Traffic heading west on Baldwin Road was also apparently blocked.

News 13 will report more details as they become available.

