One dead following apparent motor-vehicle accident in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is confirmed dead as a result of an apparent motor-vehicle accident on Sunday night.

The accident reportedly happened at the Highway 77 and Baldwin Road intersection. As of 9:15 p.m. it appeared traffic heading north on Highway 77 was blocked off and police were directing traffic to head east on Baldwin Road.

Traffic heading west on Baldwin Road was also apparently blocked.

News 13 will report more details as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.