CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Walmart named Title Partner for 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

By Tristan Hill
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obdc0_0cbUTEFL00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Experience Fayetteville announced Thursday that Walmart has been named the title partner for the upcoming 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The Championships will take place in Fayetteville January 28-30, 2022.

The 2022 event marks the second time the Championships have been held in the US throughout their 72-year history.

Around 300 cyclists from 25 countries will compete in the heart of Northwest Arkansas for a variety of men’s and women’s titles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy