Neptune pedestrian crash closes Route 71

HOWELL — A teenager who went missing on Halloween in an area by Howell Ice World on Route 547 has been found dead, authorities said. The teen was last seen leaving his home in Wall Township about 3:45 p.m. Sunday. A short while later, the vehicle the 17-year-old was driving was found about one mile from his home at an access point to Allaire State Park on Hurley Pond Road in Howell, authorities said.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO