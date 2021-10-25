CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Neptune pedestrian crash closes Route 71

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on Route 71 that has closed all lanes of the roadway at Corlies Avenue...

www.app.com

Comments / 0

Related
Asbury Park Press

Teen who left Wall home Sunday is found dead in Howell

HOWELL — A teenager who went missing on Halloween in an area by Howell Ice World on Route 547 has been found dead, authorities said. The teen was last seen leaving his home in Wall Township about 3:45 p.m. Sunday. A short while later, the vehicle the 17-year-old was driving was found about one mile from his home at an access point to Allaire State Park on Hurley Pond Road in Howell, authorities said.
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Asbury Park Press

A gloomy Halloween Friday is in store for NJ, with flooding, rain, wind in forecast

Update 11:40 p.m.: Thousands without power in Monmouth and Ocean counties. As of 11:40 p.m. Friday, Jersey Central Power & Light reported that 6,331 customers were without electricity at their homes or businesses in Monmouth County — about 2.16% of all customers in the county — and 1,075 customers were without electricity in Ocean County — about 1% of all customers in the county.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident
Asbury Park Press

Three indicted in attempted murder, armed robbery in Neptune City shooting

Three men have been indicted in a shooting stemming from a botched robbery in Neptune City in January, authorities said. Thaddeus West Jr., 21, and Suncere Smith, 27, both of Neptune City, and Kingphess Gomez, 21, of Woodbury have been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, attempted murder, a firearms charge pertaining to prior convictions and other weapons offenses.
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy