Neptune pedestrian crash closes Route 71
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on Route 71 that has closed all lanes of the roadway at Corlies Avenue...www.app.com
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on Route 71 that has closed all lanes of the roadway at Corlies Avenue...www.app.com
The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.https://app.com
Comments / 0