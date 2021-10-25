CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ham Radio Enthusiast Gets Wrong-Number Call from a Friend 500 Miles Away and Saves His Life

By Ayesha Muhammad
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

A man living in Oregon was able to get help from his radio enthusiast buddy living miles away in California. Due to his erratic and panicky voice, his friend's wife was able to decipher that he was indeed suffering a stroke.

Friendships are sometimes forged under the most unlikely circumstances, which can help strengthen them all the more. However, having friends with mutual interests is something truly special, and so is the feeling of helping your buddy in need.

The story of California's Bill Scott and Oregon's Skip Kritcher will inspire you to look at the miraculous power of friendship from a completely different perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPI6X_0cbUQGpk00

Kritcher was a radio amateur from Oregon. He was friends with a fellow radio enthusiast, Bill, who lived in California and had been a radio operator for over 40 years. Bill had connected to several people worldwide, including the Space Station.

The two men had become friends over their shared love of ham radios and made sure their little radio was always with them wherever they went, including family excursions, social events, and even daily walks.

It was just a usual day for Kritcher when suddenly he felt bad. He then dialed his buddy Bill's number by mistake, only to realize later what he had actually done.

On the other side, Bill was having a normal day communicating through his ham radio when he received an unexpected call in June 2021. At first, he thought someone was trying to prank him. Talking about his experience, he shared:

"I thought it was a prank call at first and so then after we finally established, he said ‘You are an amateur radio operator,’ and I said ‘Yeah’, then it all started coming together (sic)."

After a little conversation, Bill was able to figure out who was calling him. His wife, Sharon Scott, who was a retired nurse with 60 years of experience, immediately helped him realize what was really wrong with his friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFuts_0cbUQGpk00

As it turned out, Kritcher was in a medical emergency, which was the precise reason why his voice had sounded so skewed on the call. Sharon also provided more details on what came to pass that day:

“The speech that he [Kritcher] had was slurred, and my husband couldn’t seem to keep him on task. Just a miracle that he called the wrong number and got us (sic)."

When Bill found out about his friend's condition, he freaked out a little because he didn't want to lose him. However, he and Sharon quickly dialed 911 and directed the medical staff to Kritcher's house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfRXy_0cbUQGpk00

Fortunately, the Scotts had visited Kritcher's house and knew the address too well, so they provided exact details to the responders, which helped save his life. He was then rushed to the hospital. Kritcher also recalled:

“I couldn’t see the numbers too good on the cell phone and I wound up pushing the button and calling Bill (sic)."

Moreover, he also added that the Scotts were incredible people, and he was glad he had called them. The EMT told Sharon that had Kritcher not reached the hospital in time, he would have risked losing his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf4h8_0cbUQGpk00

While Kritcher had impaired vision and a timeline to recover from the effects of his stroke, he owes his life to his life-long buddy Bill and his wife, Sharon. The two friends continue to communicate through ham radios, inspiring the world with their amazing story.

Comments / 0

Related
987thebull.com

Gunther From “Friends” Has Passed Away

Sad news as James Michael Tyler, known as Gunther from “Friends”, has passed away at age 59. He had been battling prostate cancer for three years. In a statement to ET, a rep for Tyler shares that he died peacefully Sunday morning at his Los Angeles home. Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Whiskey Riff

19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat

19-year old Trenton Hammock was hunting Sitka blacktail deer hunting Baranof Island in Southeast Alaska. He had a successful hunt and had just laid some fresh venison down on the ground when he suddenly had to use his .44 magnum revolver to defend himself with and his fresh meat from a hungry brown bear that was over 7-feet tall. Hammock reportedly attempted to first scare the bear off yelling at it and making his presence known and then by firing a warning […] The post 19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ham Radio#500 Miles#Radio Operator#Radios
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog suddenly bit his owner and it saved their entire family

Here's yet another example of a dog doing something incredible in the face of danger. Meet Patch!. Patch lives in a home with husband and wife Richard and Nola Davis along with their two young children. Thanks to this heroic pup, the family escaped a terrible fate that would have seen their lives tragically cut short.
PETS
HipHopDX.com

BMF Co-Founder Southwest T Sends Warning To Young Kids Emulating Him For Halloween

Black Mafia Family was founded in 1989 by brothers Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and quickly became one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering operations in the country. Like BMF First Lady Tonesa Welch explained in a recent interview with HipHopDX, the money and...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Scott
The Independent

‘Her life matters’: Family and friends of murdered radio personality Gaby Ramos hold candlelight vigil

They came in droves. Family members of slain Utah radio personality Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, were overwhelmed as friends, fans of her programme and neighbours showed up outside her Salt Lake County home to pay their respects. Some brought flowers, others came with devotional candles or balloons and all agreed on the legacy that Ms Ramos leaves behind: one of selfless kindness and generosity.“She was a DJ but she was also much more — she was a sister, a friend and a mother. And I don’t know of anybody who didn’t love her,” Ms Ramos’ sister...
CELEBRITIES
96-5 The Fox

Minnesota’s “Lock The Clock” NEVER Change Our Clocks Again

I don't anyone who is in favor of, and loves "Spring Forward" and "Fall Back" Those awful times when we tamper with our clocks twice a year. This Sunday Daylight saving Time ends. Monday morning people will be dragging their feet, feeling that "Lost an hour of sleep" tradition. Minnesota is taking some action and hopes to put an end to all of this.
MINNESOTA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Harley enthusiasts help Marine cyclist on his 1,500-mile fundraising ride

EL PASO, Texas -- An 18-year Marine veteran is riding across the Southwestern U.S. on his bike to raise money for homeless veterans and for the families of the 13 service members lost in Afghanistan during the U.S troop withdraw. After 3 weeks on the road, Jimmy Wong of Corpus Christi stopped in El Paso The post El Paso Harley enthusiasts help Marine cyclist on his 1,500-mile fundraising ride appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
360K+
Followers
34K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy