PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After years of planning and construction, Penn Medicine opened its brand new hospital, known as The Pavilion, on Saturday. Hospital staff escorted over 400 patients from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to The Pavilion. From now on, all emergency care will take place at the new hospital. “I think it’s going to be remarkable how fast we can advance science in this building and we’re really looking forward to it,” Penn Health System CEO Kevin Mahoney said. Out with the old and in with the new. On Saturday, Penn Medicine officially transferred emergency room services from Penn Hospital...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO