— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on November 2, 2021, Tuesday. The word "shortage" is making recurring appearances on U.S. media - from a shortage of labor across industries to a shortage of raw materials such as chips, and goods on the shelves. All of these reports about "shortage" have attracted widespread attention. In the latest Federal Reserve economic assessment, 10 out of the 12 regional Feds reported concerns about shortages. The word "shortage" used in the so-called Beige Book has been increasingly frequent since this Spring and is reaching a new high since the early 1970s.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO