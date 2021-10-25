Homicide investigation underway on Westover Hills Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in killed at an apartment complex in Richmond, according to police sources.

Richmond Police responded to the scene in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

