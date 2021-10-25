CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Homicide investigation underway on Westover Hills Boulevard

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 8 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in killed at an apartment complex in Richmond, according to police sources.

Richmond Police responded to the scene in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Chester man dies from injuries suffered in Gloucester County crash

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

