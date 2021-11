So, Ronald Koeman is out at Barcelona, after the club dismissed him on Wednesday. There's very little satisfaction in writing, "I told you so!" But I did. Defeat to Real Madrid in the Clasico was just the latest in a long line of evidence that suggested that not only was this legendary Dutchman not the man for the job, but that he hadn't been the right man for some months.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO