Caps Visit Ottawa

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington takes its first journey north of the border in almost exactly 20 months when it visits the Senators in Ottawa on Monday night. The game is the Capitals' first road contest against a Canadian team since Feb. 27, 2020 when they came up empty in a 3-0 loss to the...

Watching Closely

The Kraken's 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena was close. It was the width-of-the-goal-post close. The goal post that Yanni Gourde hit with not much more than 90 seconds left in the game and Seattle down 2-1. The Kraken had pulled goalie Philipp Grubauer for the extra skater and Gourde nearly tied the game.
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Rangers

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and the Rangers this season: Nov. 2 (home), Feb. 27 (road). Vancouver is 5-2-3 in their last 10 games vs New York (3-1-1 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 36-78-8-3 all-time record in 125 games against the Rangers....
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Trust the Process

Kraken still driving play and relying on penalty kill while working for finish to come. Takeaways from the Kraken's 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Monday night:. If there was ever time to stay the course, now is that time. While the puck wasn't going in the net, the Kraken once again tilted the ice in their favor. In 5-on-5 play, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, Seattle earned 56.52% of all shot attempts and 54.77% of all shot quality. As many players have said, if you're getting chances, the goals will come.
CBJ announce pair of roster moves

Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi has been placed in the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol and center Kevin Stenlund has been recalled by the club from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Domi, 26, has collected one goal and three...
Rangers Agree to Terms with Adam Fox

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Adam Fox on a seven-year contract extension. "We are thrilled that we have agreed to terms with Adam on a contract extension and that he will continue to play for the team he grew up cheering for," Drury said. "In just over two seasons, Adam has consistently shown why he is a cornerstone for our organization and one of the best players in the NHL. It has been a privilege for us, and our fans, to watch Adam showcase his ability on a nightly basis, and we are glad to have that opportunity for seven more years."
Driedger Re-Joins Kraken Roster

The expansion draft choice from Florida will work in much-anticipated tandem with Philipp Grubauer after missing six games with a lower-body injury. The Kraken announced Tuesday that goalie Chris Driedger has been activated from the injured reserve list and placed on the 23-man active roster. Goalie Joey Daccord, who played...
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach: NHL 'let me down and they've let others down'

After revealing his identity as "John Doe" in a damning report released Tuesday that revealed inaction by the Chicago Blackhawks management when presented with sexual assault allegations, Kyle Beach had strong words for the league and its leaders. That included current Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, the coach of the...
Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin hot as Caps visit Devils

Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals look to continue their strong start when they visit the New Jersey Devils Thursday night. Kuznetsov had two goals and an assist in Washington's 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday and has six points in three games. It is very early, but...
NHL

Caps Take to Road in Newark

After completing a three-game season opening homestand with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night in D.C., the Caps take to the road for the first time in the 2021-22 season. They'll take on the Devils in New Jersey on Thursday night. Washington's homestand was successful. The...
Seattle Kraken Salary Cap – Kraken Cap Space

View the Seattle Kraken salary cap and team payroll. View player salaries for the Seattle Kraken and find out when Jaden Schwartz and Philipp Grubauer’s contracts are up. The salary cap table below will show the AVV for each Kraken player. We also have Krakens trade rumors, news, records, injuries...
Dylan Gambrell traded to Ottawa Senators

Forward Dylan Gambrell has been trade to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The seventh round selection in question originally belonged to the San Jose Sharks and was traded to Ottawa early last season. On Jan. 21, 2021, the Sharks acquired forward Jack Kopacka from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defender Trevor Carrick. The Sharks then packaged Kopacka with the seventh-round pick to acquire defender Christian Jaros from the Senators.
Caps outscore four NFL teams' Week 7 score with win in Ottawa

A T.J. Oshie hat trick, two more goals from Alex Ovechkin, plus contributions from defensemen John Carlson and Nick Jensen helped the Capitals put up seven tallies on the Ottawa scoreboard. That's more than four teams in Week 8 action around the NFL managed to produce!. Oshie's hat trick matched...
NFL

