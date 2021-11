Just days after the release of the Redmi Note 11 series in China, Xiaomi has now released the Android 11 based kernel sources for the Redmi Note 11 Pro. Codenamed Pissarro, the source codes can be viewed from GitHub. They may be of little importance to the bulk of ordinary users, but will surely be helpful to developers and sufficiently skilled tinkerers who may want to push their devices to the limits of their capabilities. The kernel source codes are important details that help developers build custom kernels and ROMS for the device.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO