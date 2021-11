ELON, N.C.-- In just two shots on goal, the Elon University women's soccer team delivered its second-ever win against #23/25 Hofstra in double overtime on Oct. 24, 2-1. "I couldn't be more proud of the group," said head coach Neil Payne. "We knew exactly what we were facing against a top-quality opponent. We've got so much respect for what Simon (Riddiough) and his staff has done at Hofstra. And the team respects their program. We knew it would take a lot of work, resilience and grit. That's what we brought today."

ELON, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO