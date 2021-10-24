CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

ULM wins homecoming game over South Alabama, 41-31

WGNO
WGNO
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDtZi_0cbU4DVK00

MONROE, La. (KTVE) — Despite the Warhawks allowing South Alabama junior Jalen Tolbert to catch 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers passed for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

Like in the Liberty game, Rogers saved his best for the third quarter, completing 6 of 6 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Warhawks regain the lead after South Alabama took it briefly in the third.

One of Rogers’ top targets was junior receiver Will Derrick, who led the Warhawks with five catches for 135 yards and a touchdown

His 81-yard touchdown reception with 1:07 left in the third quarter gave ULM the lead for good.

The Warhawks did not allow a point the rest of the way as they sacked Bentley four times and intercepted him twice.

ULM also held the Jaguars to 89 rushing yards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Tucker aims to be all-time winningest Chalmette football coach

Chalmette high school football coach Jason Tucker is currently tied with the legendary Bobby Nuss with 78 wins, most in the history of the school. Tucker can surpass Nuss with a victory Friday night at home against Riverdale. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports. Watch Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl on […]
CHALMETTE, LA
WGNO

Myles to go: Brennan enters transfer portal

LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan has entered the transfer portal. Ed Orgeron confirmed the news Monday, first reported by Rivals. Brennan suffered a freak arm injury before fall camp that required surgery. Last year, before he suffered an abdominal injury, Brennan was on a record pace by an LSU quarterback for three games. He had […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Bentley, LA
Monroe, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Monroe, LA
College Sports
Monroe, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Monroe, LA
WGNO

Sun sets on Pelicans 20 pt lead, New Orleans falls at Phoenix

The Pelicans, playing without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, had a 20 point second quarter lead at Phoenix, but could not hang on. Chris Paul led the Phoenix comeback with 14 points, 18 assists, and 7 rebounds as Phoenix rallied to defeat New Orleans 112-100. Paul moved into third on the NBA’s all-time assist list […]
NBA
WGNO

Payton: Winston out for season, replacement in house

Saints head coach Sean Payton said quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. Payton spoke to media Monday. And, he said the replacement for Winston, either Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill, is in house. The Saints host the Falcons Sunday at Noon. Despite losing […]
NFL
WGNO

No Zion, for awhile yet

The Pelicans head to the west coast for the start of a four game trip Tuesday night at Phoenix. And, Zion Williamson, rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery, won’t play on the trip or for the foreseeable future. Head coach Willie Green said Zion’s ankle will be scanned again in two to three weeks. And, he […]
NBA
WGNO

WGNO

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy