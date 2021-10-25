CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dr. Christianna Hang Resigns As Hmong College Prep Academy CEO Amid Investigation

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the midst of a financial scandal, the superintendent of St. Paul’s Hmong College Prep Academy has announced she’s stepping down.

Dr. Christianna Hang notified the school’s governing board Sunday of her decision. The school is being investigated after it was discovered $5 million from the school’s general fund was invested into a risky hedge fund . The school ultimately lost $4.3 million in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZikVf_0cbU15Li00

Dr. Christianna Hang (credit: CBS)

Hang founded the school in 2004, and also served as CEO. The board will meet Monday to decide on an interim leadership plan.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Offers Major Tuition Assistance Program For Native American Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced Monday an expansion of Native American student tuition support, part of what they are calling the nation’s most comprehensive free and reduced tuition programs for Native American students. Beginning in fall 2022, the university will provide free or reduced tuition on any of its five campuses statewide to first-year undergrad students and Tribal college transfer students, who are also enrolled citizens, in one of the state’s 11 federally recognized Tribal Nations. “We have been very honest from my first days as president that we need to better serve citizens of our Tribal Nations and their communities,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Benedictine Nuns Apologize For Native Boarding Schools In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Benedictine nuns are apologizing for decades of trauma caused by Native boarding schools in Minnesota. Starting in the late 1800s, American Indian children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. (credit: Minnesota Historical Society) There were at least 16 such boarding schools in Minnesota, and they were run mostly by religious orders. The Benedictines operated schools on the White Earth and Red Lake reservations in northern Minnesota. The Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict issued an apology letter over the summer. It read:...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkins, MN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 More COVID-19 Deaths Recorded Among Minnesota School Staffers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more school staff members have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota. According to Education Minnesota, health officials reported Thursday two additional school staff deaths in the last week, bringing the total to seven virus-related fatalities since the start of the current school year. “It’s tragic and frustrating that so many school staff members have died this school year,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “We know so much more about what works this year to keep students and educators safe compared to last year.” Health officials did not release specific details on the most recent deaths....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 3,300+ New Cases, Positivity Rate Hovers At 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the state prepares to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds as early as next week, health officials report an additional 3,348 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. In all, the state has seen 787,550 virus cases and 8,669 deaths since March of 2020; of the deaths reported Friday, 13 took place in a private residence. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate has declined recently, from a high of 8.4% reported in mid-October to 7.1% as of last week. Daily new cases and hospitalizations have also been trending down, as the state is seeing roughly 38 new cases per 100,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A family that moved back to Minnesota this summer has waited months for their household goods and personal belongings as everything they own is stuck 1,300 miles away. Terry Xiong and Aninta Vang’s new home in New Brighton is furnished with empty walls and bare rooms. The couple has five children who eat on the floor because there’s no place to sit. In the kitchen, no refrigerator is seen and air beds are set up in each room. It’s a lifestyle the couple was not prepared for. In July, the family hired a moving company called Van...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
CBS Minnesota

Facebook Page ‘Abandoned Minnesota’ Captures Local History

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many of us pass by them all the time and might not give them a second look. But, abandoned buildings in Minnesota are finding new life on Facebook. The popular page started as a passion project for one Mankato photographer. “I break for barns like this,” Zak Rivers said as he took a picture of a barn from the side of a rural road near Mankato. When Rivers got his first camera a dozen years ago, he found himself taking the long way to get to his weekend band gigs through southern Minnesota. “Every time you hit a dirt road you...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: Twin Cities Pastor Killed By Driver In Rosemount

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – A Catholic congregation in Burnsville is grieving after their priest was killed by a driver Monday afternoon while riding his bicycle. Father Denny Dempsey, 73, died after being struck by a car in Rosemount, near the intersection of County Road 42 and 145th Street West. First-responders pronounced Dempsey dead at the scene and a person has not been charged in connection to the incident. The life and legacy of Father Denny, as he’s known, looms large in his faith community, which is heartbroken by the sudden loss. He was a priest for 41 years, serving in Minnesota parishes...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO, CNO resign from CHS hospital in Arizona

CEO Michael Stenger and Chief Nursing Officer Emily Stevens have resigned from their roles at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz., the Mohave Valley Daily News reported Oct. 20. The hospital is part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. The leaders left their roles for personal reasons,...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Now Reporting Reinfections, 7,597 Since Start Of Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minnesota health officials Monday reported an additional 10,454 virus cases, including 7,597 people who were reinfected since the start of the pandemic; the MDH said that there have been 2,857 newly reported positive cases, and 25 more deaths due to COVID-19. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is holding roughly in place, now at 7.3%. However, that figure was as high as 8.5% in October. There are also a reported 39.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which although it puts the state well above the line considered high risk, also represents a downward trend after peaking...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Hedge Fund#Wcco#Hang#Farmington House
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Students Get Closer Look At STEM Career Possibilities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seventh graders from two Minneapolis middle schools got an up-close look Wednesday at the opportunities their futures might hold. Minneapolis College held a career fair in partnership with Minneapolis Public Schools’ GEAR UP program. GEAR UP is a federal grant program that helps prepare low-income student for postsecondary education. “This is a career exploration day for our middle schoolers,” said Heidi Aldes, the college’s dean of enrollment management. The students from Franklin STEAM Magnet Middle School and Northeast Community Middle School received hands-on demonstrations in fields like aircraft maintenance, HVAC, nursing, machine tools, welding and architecture. (credit: CBS) “Just the excitement around...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSHD Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye resigns

Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye has resigned. Frye took on the role in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic response. “It has been an honor to serve Oklahoma and advance public health for all Oklahomans,” Lance Frye, M.D. said. “I admire the dedication, resilience and tenacity of the OSDH team. They have worked tirelessly over the last two years to ensure Oklahomans had access to not only COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and critical information, but to other life-saving services.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Teacher On Leave After Saying Slur Student Wrote On Desk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis teacher is on leave after district officials say they used a racial slur last week while reading what students had written on school property. According to a district spokesperson, students at Northeast Middle School reported Tuesday that a teacher used a racial slur in class. The incident happened after a group of eighth graders defaced school property with a slur and the teacher read the slur out loud while reading students’ text about the vandalism. “Sharing that use of the word was unacceptable,” the spokesperson said. “The teacher is on leave.” No other information...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Essentia Health Dismisses 49 Workers Who Decided Against COVID Vaccination: ‘We Respect Their Decisions’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Essentia Health says it has dismissed dozens of employees who have decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Monday was the health system’s deadline for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Essentia Health announced the requirement in early August. An Essentia Health representative said that 49 employees decided against the vaccination and did not choose to seek an exemption, so they have been dismissed. “While we’re sad to see them leave, we respect their decisions. We appreciate their good work, wish them well and these individuals are eligible for rehire at Essentia Health if they change their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
US News and World Report

Professor Resigns Amid Probe Into Posts on Women, Muslims

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A University of Montana professor who was placed on administrative leave while the university investigated blog posts about his religious beliefs that maligned women, Muslims and people who are LGBTQ resigned on Friday. “It is apparent to me that this investigation is not being handled with...
MISSOULA, MT
CBS Minnesota

Early Voting At Record Levels As Minneapolis Residents Will Decide The Future Of Policing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week’s election in Minneapolis is already one for the history books. Early voting is at record levels, and many residents say they were drawn to vote over the future of the Minneapolis Police Department. Question No. 2 on the ballot asks voters if they want to replace the department with a Department of Public Safety. Also on the ballot are questions on mayoral power and rent control. Additionally, voters will be asked to vote for mayor, all 13 city council positions and all nine park board seats. When WCCO-TV spoke with voters on Monday morning,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chauvin Trial Jurors: All Three Verdicts Were ‘Based On The Evidence And The Facts, 100%’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd sat down to share their experience in the courtroom with CNN’s Don Lemon, just days before their names will officially be made public due to a court order. Judge Peter Cahill’s order will make the names of all 15 jurors public on Nov. 1, along with the written questionnaires from all the 109 potential jurors. The seven jurors who spoke to Lemon said they wanted to do a single interview together, before their identities were released. Lemon’s interview with the five jurors and two alternates will air Thursday night, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy