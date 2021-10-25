Dr. Christianna Hang Resigns As Hmong College Prep Academy CEO Amid Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the midst of a financial scandal, the superintendent of St. Paul’s Hmong College Prep Academy has announced she’s stepping down.

Dr. Christianna Hang notified the school’s governing board Sunday of her decision. The school is being investigated after it was discovered $5 million from the school’s general fund was invested into a risky hedge fund . The school ultimately lost $4.3 million in the process.

Hang founded the school in 2004, and also served as CEO. The board will meet Monday to decide on an interim leadership plan.

More On WCCO.com :