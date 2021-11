A slow start to Zach Wilson’s rookie career will now be delayed entirely. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, stating, "An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks, per source." The Jets presently sit in third place in the AFC East with a 1-5 record after being battered by the Patriots 54-13 in Week 7. The Jets were coming out of their bye in Week 6, meaning Wilson will be afforded no free weeks to recover without missing games. The outlook for the Jets in the meantime is not a positive one.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO