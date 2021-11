The Jets have decided not to place Zach Wilson on injured reserve, Connor Hughes of The Atheltic reports. Wilson suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Patriots in Week 7 and was initially given a timeline of 2-4 weeks before a return to the lineup. One could argue that the Jets should play it safe with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Entry Draft, but the Jets must feel that Wilson can return in less than three weeks and that it’s more important to get him back into the lineup than having him be 100% healthy.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO