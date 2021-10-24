CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson to undergo MRI on injured knee after 'embarrassing' loss to New England Patriots

By ESPN.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is out indefinitely after injuring his right knee Sunday in one of the worst losses...

Yardbarker

Jets-Patriots Prediction: Can New York Exact Revenge in New England?

The only way for the Patriots' overtime loss to the Cowboys last week to look worse is if New England loses to the Jets on their home turf on Sunday. Coming off a bye week, the Jets (1-4) travel up to Foxborough to finish off the season series against their division rival.
Yardbarker

Who Ya Got Wednesday: New York Jets at New England Patriots

Though one of the quieter games of a relatively sparse NFL Sunday (six teams are taking Week 6 off), Sunday’s AFC East divisional showdown between the Jets and Patriots showcase (an admittedly uglier case of) the unstoppable force meeting an immoveable object trope. The Jets are coming out of a...
nfltraderumors.co

Jets QB Zach Wilson Out With Knee Injury

The New York Jets announced that rookie QB Zach Wilson has been ruled out against the Patriots after taking a big hit from LB Matt Judon which resulted in a knee injury. Brian Costello reports that initial impressions indicate that Wilson has a PCL injury, which would be good news for the Jets. Costello adds that Wilson will undergo more tests on the injury tomorrow to determine the exact issue.
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has sprained PCL, to miss 2-4 weeks, source says

An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wilson was hurt on a second-quarter hit by linebacker Patriots linebacker Matt Judon in a 54-13 loss at New England.
MRI confirms sprained PCL for NY Jets QB Zach Wilson: out 2-4 weeks

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson left Sunday’s 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots in the second quarter with what was called a knee injury and did not return. Wilson had an MRI on Monday, which confirmed he has a sprained PCL. He is expected to be out...
New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson battles the 'Mahomes Effect'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In the worst game of his life, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made one of the most improbable completions of the NFL season. In the fourth quarter of the Week 2 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, who intercepted four of his first 10 pass attempts, Wilson composed himself and fired a 27-yarder to Braxton Berrios on a deep corner route against a Cover-2 defense -- over the cornerback and underneath the safety. Considering all the factors -- air distance, time to throw and amount of separation from receiver to closest defender (less than one yard) -- the completion probability was 14%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson could miss Week 10 game against Buffalo Bills

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson left his team’s game on Sunday with a leg injury. On Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it as a sprained PCL. Wilson will miss 2-4 weeks, according to Schefter, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said it’s mild and the two-week time frame is probably more realistic. His first game against the Buffalo Bills is in three weeks, so the timeline will be something to monitor.
CBS Boston

Zach Wilson Injured After Taking Hit From Patriots’ Matthew Judon

BOSTON (CBS) — Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the Patriots. After moving to his left and delivering a deep pass up the field, Wilson absorbed a hit from behind by Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. Wilson’s pass was nearly intercepted, but a pass interference penalty gave the Jets 46 penalty yards to set them up for their first score of the game. Wilson, though, remained down on the field in clear pain, unable to get up. He was tended to by the training staff. He eventually was able to walk off the field under his own...
The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets QB Picture with Zach Wilson Injured

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable discuss the Jets QB picture with Zach Wilson injured (1:31) and what could be ahead for Mike White and the newly acquired Joe Flacco. The two analyze the injuries at the linebacker position and how valuable C.J. Mosley is to the entire defense. (16:08).
New York Jets to start backup quarterback against Cincinnati Bengals with Zach Wilson out

The New York Jets confirmed Monday that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss 2-4 weeks after an MRI on his right knee revealed a PCL sprain. Backup quarterback Mike White finished Sunday's 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots 20-of-32 with 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in relief of Wilson, who was injured during the second quarter. It was White's National Football League regular-season debut.
Newsday

Injured Zach Wilson remains optimistic despite Jets' history of failure at QB

Zach Wilson barely looks old enough to be a high school senior, and his NFL career remains in its infancy with just six starts. But the Jets’ rookie quarterback has a bit of an old soul to him, and it showed in the minutes after he limped to the postgame podium after one of the most humiliating losses in franchise history.
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways | Rookie QB Zach Wilson Injured in 54-13 Loss

Fresh off their bye week, the Jets had an opportunity to move into second place in the AFC East with a win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. But little went the Green & White's way in a 54-13 defeat on Sunday in Foxborough, MA, as they fell to 1-5 and the Pats improved to 3-4. To make matters worse, rookie QB Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the second quarter and did not return. Minus Mike linebacker C.J. Mosley, the Jets yielded 300 yards in the first half to the Patriots as New England scored on all five of its possessions and built a 31-7 advantage and cruised from there.
Democrat-Herald

Jets acquire veteran QB Joe Flacco after Zach Wilson injury

The Jets have finally added a veteran quarterback, and it’s a familiar face. Gang Green acquired Joe Flacco from the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick, according to a team source. Flacco, 36, started four games for the Jets last year after Sam Darnold went down. Now he returns to...
ESPN

New York Jets add QB Zach Wilson's personal coach John Beck to coaching staff

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In an unusual midseason move, the New York Jets have added former NFL quarterback John Beck -- Zach Wilson's personal coach -- to the coaching staff for the remainder of the season. The Jets never announced the hire, but Beck, wearing team apparel and a headset,...
