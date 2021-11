The New York Jets have already been having problems on offense early in games. For the time being, it appears they’ll have to try and change that without Zach Wilson. New York’s new franchise quarterback, the second overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, is questionable to return with a knee injury suffered in the second quarter of the Jets’ AFC East clash with the New England Patriots. The hit by the Pats’ Matt Judon appeared to come well after Wilson got rid of the ball. There was no penalty for roughing the passer called.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO