CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks put 2 more players in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Herald-Palladium
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportsmockery.com

Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Patrick Kane
Herald-Palladium

NHL defends disciplinary decisions in Blackhawks scandal

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday defended the NHL’s decisions and discipline meted out following an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' handling of sexual assault allegations in 2010. Bettman called the organization’s $2 million fine significant and stood by decisions to let Joel Quenneville coach one more game and not discipline...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Las Cruces Sun-News

Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach: NHL 'let me down and they've let others down'

After revealing his identity as "John Doe" in a damning report released Tuesday that revealed inaction by the Chicago Blackhawks management when presented with sexual assault allegations, Kyle Beach had strong words for the league and its leaders. That included current Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, the coach of the...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jets announce Mark Scheifele is in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Thursday. A player entering the protocols does not necessarily mean they have tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, the Jets confirmed that Scheifele was asymptomatic after receiving a positive test, and has since returned a...
NHL
markerzone.com

MARK SCHEIFELE ADDED TO THE NHL'S COVID-19 PROTOCOL LIST, JOINING TEAMMATE BLAKE WHEELER

Just 3 days after the Winnipeg Jets had placed captain Blake Wheeler in COVID-19 protocol, they've done the same with alternate captain Mark Scheifele. DFO's Frank Seravalli had reported on Wednesday that the Jets were awaiting lab results to confirm whether or not there were other players on the team who had tested positive for the virus.
NHL
wcluradio.com

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane given 21-Game suspension for violating NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 games until Nov. 30 for violating the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The NHL said “that its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated.” During training camp, reports came out that Kane was being investigated for using a fake vaccination card. The NHL did not specify that Kane used a fake vaccination card in its release, although it’s an act that’s illegal in Canada and the United States. The news came after the NHL cleared Kane of allegations by his estranged wife that he bet on his own games.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Jeff Carter, goaltender Tristan Jarry placed in NHL's covid-19 protocol

Having already had two players sidelined for a handful of games because of covid-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t need any reminders that the virus is still a considerable impediment. But they received a fairly blunt aide-memoire Thursday. Forward Jeff Carter and goaltender Tristan Jarry — easily two of the team’s...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy