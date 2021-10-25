CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Former Saudi spymaster seeks U.S. help for his jailed children

By Humeyra Pamuk, Lawrence Hurley
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9zWx_0cbTv8p500
Former Saudi intelligence official Saad al-Jabri (R) poses with his son Omar al-Jabri whilst visiting schools around Boston, U.S. in this handout picture shot in the autumn of 2016. Khalid al-Jabri/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday of targeting him, and made an unprecedented public plea to the Biden administration to help obtain the release of his children jailed in Saudi Arabia.

Saad al-Jabri was long an aide to another Saudi royal, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, whom bin Salman, or MbS, ousted as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup. MbS is now de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and a U.S. ally.

In August 2019, Jabri, who now lives in Canada, filed a 107-page lawsuit in a U.S. court alleging that the crown prince "dispatched a "hit squad" to kill him in October 2018 and that Canadian authorities foiled the attempt.

Last year, a Saudi court jailed two of Saad al-Jabri's adult children for money laundering and conspiracy to escape the kingdom unlawfully, charges they deny.

In his first interview since leaving the kingdom, Jabri said MbS has "no empathy," and that the 36-year old leader is a threat to the people of Saudi Arabia, Americans and the rest of the world.

"I have to speak out. I am appealing to the American people and to the American administration to help me to release those children and to restore their life," a visibly emotional Jabri told CBS television's "60 Minutes" show.

The Saudi embassy in Washington and the Saudi government media office CIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The "60 Minutes" Twitter account posted a statement from the Saudi embassy in Washington that said Jabri was a "discredited former government official with a long history of fabricating".

The crown prince's lawyers have rejected Jabri's allegations and said MbS has legal immunity in the United States as a foreign head of state.

Last year, MbS's lawyer, Michael Kellogg, dismissed the allegations, describing them as "steeped in drama."

FEAR OF BEING KILLED

Jabri's allegations come more than three years after Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi-born U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of MbS, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

The Saudi government has denied any involvement by the crown prince, but a U.S. intelligence report concluded in February that he had approved of an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, although the Biden administration did not directly penalise MbS.

U.S. President Joe Biden has taken a tougher stand with Riyadh on its human rights record and the Yemen war than his predecessor Donald Trump, who had strong ties with MbS.

Jabri spent many years as bin Nayef's closest aide at the Ministry of Interior, including helping to overhaul the kingdom's intelligence and counterterrorism operations.

In January, a group of Saudi state-owned firms alleged in a lawsuit in Canada that Jabri embezzled billions of dollars of state funds while working at the Ministry of Interior.

Jabri denied stealing any money, saying he had served Saudi royals for two decades and they had been "very generous" under a tradition whereby "they take care of people around them".

The Saudi embassy statement to "60 Minutes" said reforms led by Prince Mohammed have "put an end to this type of gross corruption".

In the interview, Jabri said he had recorded a video revealing more information that could be released should he be killed. "I expect to be killed one day because this guy will not rest off until he sees me dead," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS News

Former Saudi official calls Mohammed bin Salman a "psychopath," says Saudi crown prince fears what he knows

Much of the world was horrified when Saudi Arabia sent a hit squad to Turkey to murder Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Tonight, the man you are about to meet says a second Saudi assassination team was sent to kill him in Canada. Saad Aljabri was number two in Saudi intelligence and he was among the best friends America had against terrorism. Now Saad is asking America's help. Truth is hard to triangulate among spies, despots and the Middle East. You're going to hear that Saad Aljabri may not be spotless. But as a spymaster, Saad says he has one more favor for America—a warning about a prince with the power to trouble the world.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabian ruler Mohammed Bin Salman is a 'psychopath who poses a threat to the planet' says nation's former spy chief who claimed MBS 'sent hit squad to kill him in Canada'

A former Saudi intelligence official has alleged on US national television that the kingdom's ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), is a 'psychopath killer who poses a threat to the planet'. Saad Aljabri, who was a top official in Saudi Arabia's government, claimed the Crown Prince is a man...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Former Saudi intelligence official says crown prince plotted to kill him

A former top intelligence official in Saudi Arabia's government says the kingdom's ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, plotted to kill him and has taken his children hostage. Saad Aljabri makes these and other accusations about the crown prince in his first interview. The interview, conducted by Scott Pelley, will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

Upon arrival at Dubai s international airport, travelers can pick up a free guide to the city's top attractions and events. Curiously, the cover of this month's “Time Out-DXB” beckons visitors to Saudi Arabia. Emblazoned with an image of the kingdom's ancient Diriyah fort near the Saudi capital, it reads: "Welcome to Arabia. A Journey You've Never Imagined".The landlocked, once ultraconservative capital of Riyadh is pitching itself as a city of concerts, movie theaters, world class sporting events and deal-making; a city where revamped cultural heritage sites wait to be discovered, distinguishing Saudi Arabia from other Gulf Arab...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

As Taiwan goes, so goes the world

Golda Meir famously said, "If someone tells you he wants to kill you, believe him." Xi Jinping is telling the West exactly what he wants to do to Taiwan. Yet the Biden administration does not seem to believe him. Xi has plainly stated that a forced unification of Taiwan with the mainland is an option. He has already wrecked Hong Kong’s democratic autonomy. He has threatened Australia, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam while militarizing the South China Sea. But Taiwan is the key. To the Chinese Communist Party, an independent, democratic Taiwan represents a century of humiliation. Gaining control of Taiwan is also the key to establishing Beijing’s hegemony over the most vital areas of the Pacific.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'I believe in the American dream:' Woman, 19, traveling alone in a caravan with 3,500 migrants, including 1,200 children, begs Mexico's president to not block their journey to US border

A young migrant woman spoke for the aspirations of thousands in the latest caravan marching toward the US border as she pleaded for Mexico's president to provide safe passage so she and the others could attain the American dream. The 19-year-old woman, identified only as Christina, was near the front...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Canada#U S Embassy#Canadian#Mbs#Americans#Cbs#Cic
Reuters

Young Saudi whose death sentence was commuted leaves jail

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi authorities on Wednesday freed a young Shi’ite Muslim whose death sentence had been commuted to 10 years in prison under recent legislative reforms, his father said in a Twitter post. Ali Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent Shi’ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr whose 2016 execution sparked demonstrations in...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders arrest of armed border guard who escaped to China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the extraterritorial arrest of an armed border guard who was tempted by the bright lights of far wealthier China and fled across the border, sources in both countries told RFA.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy