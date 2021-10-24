Brett Vito: Another loss in a tough season shouldn't overshadow UNT's transformative move to American

Buy Now Liberty safety Javon Scruggs intercepts a pass intended for North Texas tight end Jason Pirtle, left, during the Mean Green’s loss to the Flames on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Al Key/DRC

North Texas’ weekend got off to quite the early start on Thursday.

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock somewhere and haven’t heard the news, UNT is headed to the American Athletic Conference.

The school has been laying the groundwork for the move to a higher-level league for years, building facilities and upgrading its performance in a host of sports.

The jump from Conference USA will give UNT a better foundation to build from for years to come. The Mean Green will be in a league with SMU, Tulsa and Tulane when the shuffling is over.

Nothing should overshadow what jumping to the American will mean for the Mean Green, not even the disappointing season that continued to unfold for the school’s football program on Saturday. UNT’s losing streak hit six games in a 35-26 loss to Liberty at Apogee Stadium.

The Mean Green haven’t beaten a team from the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks all season. Attendance continued to crater on a day only 13,454 fans showed up to see UNT take on Liberty and one of the best NFL prospects in college football in quarterback Malik Willis.

UNT had a 12-point lead in the second half and let it slip away. Willis threw two touchdown passes to spark a 21-point closing run for the Flames.

UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players continued to point to the one positive when it was all over.

“I’m encouraged by the way they continue to fight together and by how hard they play,” Littrell said. “They pull for each other. That’s big.”

The Mean Green finally got off to a start that wasn’t disastrous. UNT took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when DeAndre Torrey scored the Mean Green’s second touchdown in the opening period this season.

UNT hadn’t led since its loss to SMU in the second week of the season.

“We had a lot of energy,” UNT offensive lineman Jacob Brammer said. “Something changed. We are all starting to buy in, believe and trust in each other.”

Whether that change leads to the Mean Green snapping their skid in the second half of the season remains to be seen.

That’s a story for another day.

The focus now should be on the opportunity coming UNT’s way and the people who made it possible.

UNT athletic director Wren Baker laid out a plan for the school’s athletics program to grow when he arrived in the summer of 2016. UNT has executed that plan over the last few years, adding facilities and improving its performance on the field.

University president Neal Smatresk has been a huge supporter of UNT athletics and secured university funding to help pay for a host of facility projects.

He joined with Baker to sell UNT to officials from the American and its member schools.

The payoff will be significant. UNT’s programs will benefit from the added exposure the American will provide through its television deal with ESPN. There is no telling what the value of that deal will be after the comings and goings in the league.

UNT is joining along with five other schools that are currently members of Conference USA. Those schools will replace Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida, three of the American’s biggest television draws.

What one can bank on is the value of the American’s television contract to its member schools will be more than what UNT would have received had it continued on as a member of C-USA.

The added interest in UNT’s programs due to the schools it will play on a regular basis will only add to what the school has to work with in athletics.

The payoff should help the Mean Green become more competitive across the board.

Baker pointed to how Memphis took off as a program after joining the American, a process he saw up close while working at the school.

“Memphis entered that conference as a good program,” Baker said. “Since then, the trajectory of that program has really taken off, specifically their football program. We know this is going to provide a great opportunity for us.”

That chance will be there for years to come. One loss in what is quickly becoming a lost season shouldn’t overshadow that.