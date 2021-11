TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo men's tennis will take the court for the ITA Midwest Regionals this weekend, in the singles and doubles draws. The tournament will be held on the campus of Michigan State University, Oct. 21-25. "This is the showcase event of D-I Midwest tennis — which is quite a strong region," said head coachAl Wermer. "It's an opportunity for some strong matches to test yourself, plus a potential to advance, round-by-round, against some of the best in the country."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO