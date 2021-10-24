CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Florida hosts Arizona after Huberdeau’s 2-goal game

Tacoma News Tribune
 9 days ago

Arizona Coyotes (0-4-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (5-0-0, first in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -295, Coyotes +230; over/under is 6....

www.thenewstribune.com

97.3 ESPN

Huberdeau’s Shorthanded Goal Sinks Flyers Against Panthers

Just like Wednesday's game, the Flyers were in a situation where winning the third period could result in the two points desired. A mistake while on the man-advantage prevented that from happening. Jonathan Huberdeau's second goal of the game came on a rebound following a shorthanded breakaway, allowing the Florida...
NHL
State
Arizona State
Tacoma News Tribune

In his 700th game, Sean Couturier ends Flyers’ scoring drought in 3-0 win over Coyotes

PHILADELPHIA — For more than seven periods, the Flyers could not get a single puck past an opposing goalie. But with the clock ticking in his 700th game, Sean Couturier converted a pass from Travis Konecny for his 178th NHL goal in the third period of the Flyers’ 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
NHL
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
Las Cruces Sun-News

Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach: NHL 'let me down and they've let others down'

After revealing his identity as "John Doe" in a damning report released Tuesday that revealed inaction by the Chicago Blackhawks management when presented with sexual assault allegations, Kyle Beach had strong words for the league and its leaders. That included current Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, the coach of the...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis visits Vegas after Kostin's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (2-0-0, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1-1-0, seventh in the Pacific) LINE: Golden Knights -129, Blues +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host St. Louis after Klim Kostin scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 win against the Coyotes. Vegas...
NHL
FOX Sports

New York visits Columbus after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (1-2-0, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) LINE: Blue Jackets +113, Islanders -135; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders' 4-1 win against the Blackhawks. Columbus...
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Sharks visit the Senators after Dahlen’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (2-0-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -108, Sharks -112; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host San Jose after Jonathan Dahlen scored two goals in the Sharks' 5-0 victory over the Canadiens. Ottawa finished...
NHL
FOX Sports

Winnipeg hosts Nashville after Connor's 2-goal game

LINE: Jets -136, Predators +116; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Winnipeg after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets' 5-1 win against the Ducks. Winnipeg went 30-23-3 overall and 13-13-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Jets scored 37 power play goals with a...
NHL
FOX Sports

Colorado hosts Minnesota after Compher's 2-goal game

LINE: Avalanche -163, Wild +137; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Minnesota Wild after J.T. Compher scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-3 win against the Blues. Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 197 total goals last season while...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
FOX Sports

Flames visit the Penguins after Mangiapane's 2-goal game

LINE: Penguins -110, Flames -109; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals in the Flames' 5-3 win over the Devils. Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall a season ago while going 22-4-2 at home. The Penguins scored 36 power play goals on 152...
NHL

