It is my opinion that all public Halloween celebrations should be moved from the 31st of October to the last Saturday in October. Halloween is really only about one thing: trick-or-treating, and trick-or-treating is a kid’s activity. Why wouldn’t we make it as convenient for kids and families as possible?! Having it on a school night just adds a level of stress to the night that does not have to be there. It would allow people to throw their family Halloween parties (which usually revolve around taking the kids trick-or-treating) without having to shut it down early for bed time. Kids would then be well rested for another day of book learnin’ instead of in a weird sugar-induced, over-tired state.

FESTIVAL ・ 5 DAYS AGO