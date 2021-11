Carlisle’s Christmas parade won’t return this December, but there will be plenty of activity downtown during this holiday season. Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association, which has organized the parade in the past, said the association took significant cuts from its two primary funders, the borough and Dickinson College, resulting in the need to cut a staff position. That staff member is the one who handled events like the parade.

