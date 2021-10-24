CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BARNEGAT: DOMINO’S PIZZA VEHICLE STOLEN BY 2 SUSPECTS- FLED NORTH

By OCSN01
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNEGAT: Police are on scene at Domino’s Pizza investigating a report of a stolen delivery vehicle. OCSN is hearing a...

News On 6

Chase Suspect Ditches Stolen Vehicle; Police Search Underway

Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect in a stolen vehicle chase. Police say the chase happened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday when they saw the vehicle speeding near 16th and South Garnett. Officers tried to pull the driver over but the SUV led officers on a chase and at one point the driver ditched the vehicle, running away.
TULSA, OK
Eyewitness News

2 young suspects arrested for driving, crashing stolen vehicle in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two young suspects were arrested overnight for driving and crashing a stolen vehicle in Meriden. According to police, they had patrols watching the area of 934 Broad St. for criminal behavior due to recent store robberies and vehicle thefts. Around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, they saw...
MERIDEN, CT
CBS Denver

Brighton Police: Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Arrested After 2 Bystanders Killed

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police say a suspect in a stolen vehicle hit and killed two people during a chase on Tuesday. Police say they were first called to the area near Gaviota and Goldfinch Streets at around 11 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. (credit: CBS) They say the suspect rammed a responding officer’s vehicle. Another officer turned on their lights and tried to stop the vehicle. They say the suspect sped away, and the officer followed. The suspect then reportedly ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle. A female passenger in the bystander vehicle was ejected. She...
BRIGHTON, CO
ocscanner.news

GSP: NJSP PURSUE STOLEN PIZZA DELIVERY VEHICLE OUT OF SOMERS POINT

GSP: NJSP were pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the Garden State Parkway Northbound near Milepost 77. The pursuit began out of Somers Point when a 2010 Ford Edge was stolen from a pizza delivery driver. Speeds were running around 100 MPH with NJ State Troopers following the suspect up the Parkway. OCSD and other agencies were alerted to the chase; but the suspect ultimately stopped near Interchange 77 Northbound.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Teen Suspected in $17,000 Pizza Order Hoax

Police were called after a $17,000 pizza prank in a small Ohio town last week. On Saturday, October 23rd Marco's Pizza in Mayfield Heights received an insane order. The employees at Marco's Pizza knew something didn't smell right about this order. Every man, woman, and child in Mayfield Heights adds up to an estimated 3.460 people. $17,000 worth of pizza would average out to about 4-5 pieces of pizza a person for the entire village.
OHIO STATE
Houston Chronicle

Suspects in custody after vehicle stolen, police pursuit in Houston

Police took multiple suspects into custody after a vehicle was stolen and a police pursuit ensued overnight, according to Houston Police. A vehicle was taken during an aggravated robbery before 1 a.m. on Houston’s northwest side, according to Commander Donna Crawford. On HoustonChronicle.com: Pedestrian fatally hit on South Sam Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
KTUL

Domino's armed robbery suspect gets away

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man got away with cash after robbing Domino's employees at gunpoint overnight. Tulsa police say it happened around midnight near Interstate 44 and Sheridan, not far from Bishop Kelley High School. Officers say the suspect came into the restaurant wearing a mask and pulled out...
TULSA, OK
CBS Chicago

Police Task Force Arrests Carjacking Suspect Hour After Vehicle Was Stolen In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A carjacking was reported in the Englewood neighborhood, and this time Chicago police arrested the suspect an hour later. The task force behind the arrest is the same one that was expanded this year to tackle the carjacking crisis in the city. Police said a black Dodge Durango was stolen at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man in the 3600 block of South Damen Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Just over an hour later, officers with the carjacking task force spotted the Dodge at 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. As officers prepared to stop the driver, the suspect ran a red light and hit another car in the intersection. A man was taken away in an ambulance. Police have not confirmed if the man was the carjacker or a victim. Police arrested the suspect and charges are pending. A stolen gun was recovered. From January to late October of 2019, there were 450 carjackings. The following year, there were 987 incidents. This year there have been a record-breaking 1,360 carjackings in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
maqnews.com

Deery vehicles stolen

A Maquoketa dealership is offering monetary rewards for information about vehicles stolen from its parking lot in October. Two Ford Mustangs, one 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 and a 2013 Chevy Avalanche were broken into and stolen from Brad Deery Motors in Maquoketa, according to Aimee Rogers, marketing manager for the dealership.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Atlantic City Press

24 people arrested in three-county drug bust

Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York City, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. The three drug networks involved were responsible for the import of more than 3 kilograms of cocaine per week into...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NWI.com

Girl 'so upset' after man would not stop Portage molestation, police say

VALPARAISO — A young girl told investigators that she was sleeping at a home in Portage when Brian Wadas molested her, according to newly filed charging documents. "Victim then became upset and said 'then he touched me,' while crossing her arms and speaking angrily," a court document state. "Victim went on to say that this hurt, and she stomped her foot."
PORTAGE, IN
thesource.com

Notorious Drug Dealer Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez Murdered in Harlem

The notorious former drug dealer 55-year-old Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez was shot and killed in Harlem. The shooting took place early Sunday morning, in a drive-by fashion. Police noted that Alpo was hit multiple times in the chest, with shots coming from the vehicle passing by on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd, around 3:20 am.
PUBLIC SAFETY
gearjunkie.com

Most-Stolen Cars in the US: Is Your Vehicle a Target?

Today, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual list of the United States’ most-stolen cars and trucks. Ford trucks top the ‘Hot Wheels’ report for the second year in a row. Full-size Ford trucks are still the United States’ most-stolen vehicles, but 2020 saw a steep increase in...
CARS

