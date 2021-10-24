BARNEGAT: DOMINO’S PIZZA VEHICLE STOLEN BY 2 SUSPECTS- FLED NORTH

CHICAGO (CBS)– A carjacking was reported in the Englewood neighborhood, and this time Chicago police arrested the suspect an hour later. The task force behind the arrest is the same one that was expanded this year to tackle the carjacking crisis in the city. Police said a black Dodge Durango was stolen at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man in the 3600 block of South Damen Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Just over an hour later, officers with the carjacking task force spotted the Dodge at 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. As officers prepared to stop the driver, the suspect ran a red light and hit another car in the intersection. A man was taken away in an ambulance. Police have not confirmed if the man was the carjacker or a victim. Police arrested the suspect and charges are pending. A stolen gun was recovered. From January to late October of 2019, there were 450 carjackings. The following year, there were 987 incidents. This year there have been a record-breaking 1,360 carjackings in Chicago.

