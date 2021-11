Human remains were discovered inside a car that matched the description of a missing persons case from 1998 in Pope County, Arkansas this week. On Tuesday (Oct. 26), the Pope County police department were informed that a car matching the description of a vehicle belonging to missing person Samantha Jean Hopper was spotted submerged in water in Russellville. Hopper, aged 20 at the time, was reported missing alongside her 22-month-old daughter Courtney Holt in September, 1998. She was pregnant at the time, and was last seen on September 11.

POPE COUNTY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO