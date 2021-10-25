CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFKkp_0cbTWRMu00

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 matchup on October 25, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are 5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4). The point total is 43.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points only twice this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This game's total is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.
  • The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 1.6 points more than Monday's over/under of 43.
  • The 43-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Saints stats and trends

  • New Orleans has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Saints score 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Seahawks allow.
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Saints collect 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2), than the Seahawks give up per outing (433.2).
  • This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.
  • The Seahawks have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Seahawks rack up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints give up (18.2).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 344.0 yards per game, only 10.0 fewer than the 354.0 the Saints allow.
  • When Seattle amasses more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, six fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
  • In three away games this year, New Orleans has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
FanSided

Alvin Kamara’s tweet after Mark Ingram trade will pump up Saints fans

Mark Ingram is back with the Saints after a trade and fellow running back Alvin Kamara’s reaction to the news is sure to get New Orleans buzzing. Mark Ingram is heading back to the New Orleans Saints after the organization traded for the veteran running back with the Houston Texans in a move that also includes swapping late-round draft picks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Seattle Seahawks#Ats
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, TE Gerald Everett both fined by NFL

The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Wilson Receives Good News Amid Finger Injury

Just a few weeks ago, Seahawks fans' worst nightmare came true as Russell Wilson went down with an injury. The star quarterback tore up his finger which led to surgery. Since that time, the Seahawks have been using Geno Smith, and they haven't had much success in doing so. It has been a rough season in Wilson's absence, and everyone around the team is eager for him to get back into playing shape.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy