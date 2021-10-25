New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 matchup on October 25, 2021.
The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are 5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4). The point total is 43.
Over/under insights
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points only twice this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This game's total is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 1.6 points more than Monday's over/under of 43.
- The 43-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Saints score 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Seahawks allow.
- When New Orleans puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Saints collect 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2), than the Seahawks give up per outing (433.2).
- This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).
Seahawks stats and trends
- Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Seahawks have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seahawks rack up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints give up (18.2).
- Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Seahawks rack up 344.0 yards per game, only 10.0 fewer than the 354.0 the Saints allow.
- When Seattle amasses more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, six fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).
Home and road insights
- The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more at home.
- This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
- In three away games this year, New Orleans has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
