New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 matchup on October 25, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are 5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4). The point total is 43.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points only twice this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This game's total is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 1.6 points more than Monday's over/under of 43.

The 43-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Saints score 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Seahawks allow.

When New Orleans puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Saints collect 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2), than the Seahawks give up per outing (433.2).

This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.

The Seahawks have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks rack up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints give up (18.2).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Seahawks rack up 344.0 yards per game, only 10.0 fewer than the 354.0 the Saints allow.

When Seattle amasses more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, six fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more at home.

This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.

In three away games this year, New Orleans has hit the over once.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.