Nestlé products could get more expensive in coming months — report

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Nestlé SA is among some of the world’s biggest companies are betting consumers will keep paying more for products from coffee to toilet paper. In a report Sunday (Oct 24), the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said corporate giants including Procter & Gamble Co (P&G). and Verizon Communications...

Related
KCRA.com

Everything is still getting more expensive

You've already noticed prices going up at the supermarket and the drugstore. Unfortunately, more sticker shock could be around the corner. What's happening: Companies that make consumer goods are announcing price increases left and right. Faced with persistent higher costs, they don't expect the situation to moderate any time soon.
BUSINESS
Highsnobiety

Supreme Might Get More Expensive & Harder to Buy

Supreme's next drop might sell out even faster than usual. According to a report by Bloomberg, VF Corp is facing supply-chain disruptions that are disproportionally affecting the New York City streetwear brand. VF Corp, which owns labels including Supreme, The North Face, and Vans, reportedly manufactures about 10 percent of...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

A whole bunch of household essentials are about to get more expensive

Everyday products like toiletries, food, and coffee are about to get more expensive. Nestle, Danone, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble have all said that prices would continue to increase. The supply chain is in chaos due to a trucker shortage, backlogged ports, and soaring demand. The makers of some of...
ECONOMY
95.3 MNC

Commentary: Food is Not Getting More Expensive

This is the beginning of the holiday food buying binge. Family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas baking extravaganzas will send shoppers to the store with long lists. Most will get sticker shock at the end of the checkout line when their total is higher than last year. In fact, this has already been happening as beef prices have increased all year long sparking howls of protests from shoppers. According to one report, beef and veal prices have gone up 6.5% so far this year versus the same period in 2020, with prices in September up 17.6% from a year ago. Pork prices are up 6.3% so far in 2021 versus the same period in 2020. The media has been quick to jump on this story and blame farmers, corporate consolidation, China, and the pandemic for the rise in food costs. But one Purdue economist sees things differently.
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Getting Answers: Why Is The Cost Of Living In The US Getting More Expensive?

From gas to meat to clothes, doesn't feel like everything is more expensive? The cost of living in the U.S. rose in September, according to the labor department. The consumer index rose 4/10 of a percent last month. That was more than expected. It is up 5.4%. Prices also increased on an annual basis. That is the biggest jump since 1991.
GAS PRICE
