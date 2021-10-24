CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors vs. Kings: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After two wins to open the season, the Golden State Warriors will make the short trip to the state capital for a game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Oct. 24, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 6 p.m. PT and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area. For everything else you need to know about the contest, including lineups and injury reports, click here.

Warriors at Kings notable injuries:

  • Jonathan Kuminga – Out – Right Knee
  • Andre Iguodala – Out – Hip

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

Warriors (-3.5) vs. Kings (+3.5)

Money line: Warriors (-155) vs. Kings (-112)

Over-under: 234.5

Best Bet: U / 234.5

After rolling with the over in two games, Sunday’s contest feels like it could trend towards the under.

While the Warriors’ offense will ride with Steph Curry, the Kings will send a flurry of solid defensive guards at the two-time Most Valuable Player. De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Davion Mitchell will all try to stick with Curry closely.

When Mitchell is on the floor, he will be tasked with picking up Curry for the full 94 feet. While leading Baylor to the national championship last season, Mitchell was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Although it’s unlikely Curry is kept quiet, it will be a top priority for the Kings on Sunday night.

Behind Curry, Jordan Poole will charge Golden State’s offense. However, he’s coming off a shaky performance against the Clippers, scoring nine points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field.

Regardless of what the Kings defense send at Curry and Poole, over 234.5 is still a high mark for the Warriors. Through two games, the Warriors haven’t surpassed that mark yet. Between a pair of teams that should be familiar with each other, under 234.5 feels like the way to lean on the ticket.

Prediction: 109-104 Warriors

