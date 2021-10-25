Shooting leaves man dead, pregnant woman seriously injured in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead and a pregnant woman seriously injured on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in the city's Eastwick section.

The Action Cam found investigators surrounding a shot-up car in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant.

Police say a 25-year-old male victim died after being shot in the head and body. He has not been identified.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was shot one time in her lower back. Police say she was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where she and her unborn child were stabilized.

Police said the incident began when people in a white vehicle started shooting at the victims in the 7700 block of Lindberg Boulevard, hitting the car as the victim drove into the Pennrose Plaza. The victim crashed his car in the Wendy's parking lot and ran back toward Lindbergh Boulevard where he collapsed. He was shot several more times on the ground, police said.

The woman stayed at the Wendy's and called police.

No arrests have been made.

Deadly Southwest Philly Shooting

Police are being told there was an argument before the shooting.

Police are also looking for the gunman who shot a man to death in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at 62nd Street and Woodland Avenue.

They are looking to see if surveillance cameras offer clues.

Anyone with any information on either shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.