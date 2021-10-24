‘Take action today’: Speakers at Women’s March criticize abortion bans

It’s painfully evident that Black Americans bear the brunt of the systemic racism codified into our country’s laws. But its toll is magnified in Black women, who deal with the thorny intersection of both racism and misogyny — making the rising tide of anti-abortion legislation all the more worrisome. While the Supreme Court hears arguments for Texas’s draconian abortion laws — which ban abortion after six weeks (when many people don’t even realize they’re pregnant), and authorizes private citizens to sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion — 10 other states face legal challenges for passing similar laws, according to a CU Boulder press release. Now a new study has put numbers to the impacts of such legislation, concluding that banning abortion will screw over Black women the most.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO