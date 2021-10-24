Gender-based discrimination in video games impacts women

Biden Administration Releases National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. Last week, the Biden administration released its new National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. The forty-two-page document identifies ten major domestic and foreign policy priorities, including improving economic security; preventing and responding to gender-based violence; and increasing access to health care. While Jennifer Klein, co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, acknowledged that the new strategy is aspirational, outside experts have raised questions about implementation and measurement. The Gender Policy Council, a Biden administration creation, is responsible for issuing an annual report assessing progress in meeting the strategy’s goals.
Comments / 0