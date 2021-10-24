Gender-based discrimination in video games impacts women

There is yet another global study across 45 different countries over 40 years out, confirming that wives still earn less than half what their husbands earn. While this will come as no surprise to any woman, I personally thought things were getting better. They are to a certain extent: the intra-household pay gap has reduced by 20% in the last 40 years. There is a light at the end of the tunnel but the fact still remains that, globally, wives earn less than 50% of what husbands earn even in the Scandinavian countries.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO