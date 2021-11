As more men continue to enter the nursing workforce, the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing continues to ensure they are supported and prepared to make a difference in their communities. For the third year in a row, the UAB School of Nursing was named a Best School for Men in Nursing by the American Association of Men in Nursing, an award that recognizes nursing schools and colleges continuing to recruit and retain men in nursing.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO